Apple tells retail employees not to gossip about new iPad; 5G iPad mini 6 incoming
A tweet posted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman hints that Apple might unveil a new entry-level 9th generation iPad during next Tuesday's new product event called "California Streaming." The festivities begin at 1 pm EDT (10 am PDT) and Apple should unveil the four new iPhone 13 models, the AirPods 3, the Apple Watch Series 7, the 6th-generation iPad mini, and possibly the new entry-level iPad.
Gurman says that the 9th-generation iPad will be marketed toward students with a thinner design; the new tablets will be faster. Speaking of design, the new entry-level iPad will reportedly take its design cues from the third-generation iPad Air which shipped in 2019. The 9th-gen iPad will keep the predecessor's 10.2-inch display instead of hiking it to 10.5-inches. It will sport a home button with Touch ID.
The new iPad mini (2021) will reportedly feature a USB-C port instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning port. According to reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we could see the A15 Bionic chipset under the hood. The chip that will power the iPhone 13 series is manufactured by TSMC using its advanced 5nm process node. While others are calling for the iPad mini (2021) to sport the A14 Bionic SoC under the hood, would you really bet against Kuo?
The most recent rumored specs for the iPad mini (2021) include a 7.9-inch True Tone display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 resolution and 326 pixels per inch. The A15 Bionic chipset powers the tablet which will sport 4GB or 6GB of memory. Storage options will be 64GB and 256GB, and there will be support for the Apple Pencil 2. On the back of the tablet will be an 8MP camera while a front-facing 7MP FaceTime camera will be on board.
We expect to see stereo speakers on the iPad mini (2021) on opposite sides of the device. The tablet will also offer 5G connectivity and will feature the aforementioned USB-C port.
Still, there is a chance that we could see more changes coming to the 6th-generation iPad mini model, and there is a chance that some of these rumored changes won't appear at all. Different tipsters have different ideas of what to expect for the iPad mini (2021), but the good news is that in less than a week we will know exactly what to expect with the tablet as far as the specs are concerned.