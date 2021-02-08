If you have this app on your Android device, you need to uninstall it immediately!
Security firm MalwareBytes (via AndroidPolice) released a report about an app in the Google Play Store that delivers adware. The app, named Barcode Scanner, is one of many that when installed, allows your phone to scan barcodes and read them. With over 10 million installations, there seemed to be no issue with the app for years and it was part of the Google Play Pass program; this program allows Android users to pay $4.99 monthly or $29.99 annually to install an unlimited number of apps without paying any additional fee for them. The subscriber and up to five family members could use the service at the same time.
You might just want to delete all barcode and QR code scanners from your Android phone and stick to using Google Lens. On the other hand, if you'd rather use an app but want to make sure that you didn't install this malware, you can install the AppChecker app searching for "barcode scanner." If you see a package with the name "com.qrcodescanner.barcodescanner," delete it immediately.
While we never got a chance to see the comments from users of the malware, you might recall that we always tell you that you can usually find some red flags when looking at this section of an app's listing. So do your due diligence before installing an app from a developer that you've never heard of. Google Play Protect is supposed to run a safety check on apps from the Play Store before you install them. However, this system has not been perfected considering the number of infected apps that make it onto Android handsets.