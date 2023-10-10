No cheating allowed: Apple caught Genshin Impact red-handed, trying to dodge the 30% tax
One of the most popular mobile games in the world as of 2023 – Genshin Impact and its developers – are on very good terms with Apple. Following multiple awards, CEO Tim Cook personally dropped by at the gaming giant miHoYo headquarters in China recently. Then, two of their games were part of the September 12 presentation when Apple showed off the iPhone 15 line.
The Chinese gaming master tried that not once, but twice. This is remarkably inspirational.
miHoYo tried to evade Apple’s cut first in August. The China Project has the story in detail:
What followed was Apple kicking the forum app off the App Store, but misfortunes happen and one must not throw in the towel. That’s why another attempt to dodge Apple was made at the end of the same month:
Two mild cheating attempts account for two awards by Apple to Genshin Impact. The first one was in 2020 when Genshin Impact was awarded iPhone Game of the Year by Apple, and a year later also picked up Best Visuals & Graphics in Games in the Apple Design Awards. The company said that its “heart-pounding battle scenes and far-reaching landscapes push the visual frontier for mobile gaming.”
The two tech behemoths are on such good terms with each other that even a gentle cheating tryout can’t spoil their friendship. According to a new report, the developer behind Genshin Impact tried to dodge Apple's undodgeable 30% cut on in-app purchases (via 9to5Mac).
The Chinese gaming master tried that not once, but twice. This is remarkably inspirational.
Trying to bend the rules gets you kicked off the App Store
miHoYo tried to evade Apple’s cut first in August. The China Project has the story in detail:
miHoYo’s own recent attempts to get around Apple’s rules started in August via its official community forum app Mǐyóushè 米游社, where fans of its flagship games are given exclusive access to promotions and all things related to their favorite titles. The move was low-key and discreet: Rather than launching and advertising a brand-new payment channel publicly, miHoYo reportedly instructed customer service staff to direct users to make in-game purchases via miHoYo’s website, where they could directly buy digital goods without Apple taking a cut in sales.
What followed was Apple kicking the forum app off the App Store, but misfortunes happen and one must not throw in the towel. That’s why another attempt to dodge Apple was made at the end of the same month:
On August 30, miHoYo unveiled a new mini-program in Alipay. Like its short-lived predecessor, the new payment method went live without much fanfare — except for brief postings about it on social media platform Weibo. Nonetheless, Apple disabled the feature for iPhone users on September 11.
They really like each other
Two mild cheating attempts account for two awards by Apple to Genshin Impact. The first one was in 2020 when Genshin Impact was awarded iPhone Game of the Year by Apple, and a year later also picked up Best Visuals & Graphics in Games in the Apple Design Awards. The company said that its “heart-pounding battle scenes and far-reaching landscapes push the visual frontier for mobile gaming.”
Maybe a third award will bring another tax evasion tryout. After all, the third time’s the charm.
Things that are NOT allowed: