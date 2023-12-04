Want a virtual submarine in your home? Prepare To Dive for the Quest 3 can make that happen
Have you ever dreamed of exploring the ocean depths without getting wet? Well, Prepare To Dive — a MR game designed for the popular Meta Quest 3 — is here to make that dream a reality, all from the comfort of your living room!
So, what's the buzz? Developed by the creative minds at Beagle — a New York–based game studio — this MR game is set to redefine your lounge experience. Picture this: your room, but now it's the heart of a century-old submarine, straight out of a Jules Verne novel. On, and that’s the French novelist, who wrote the famous 'Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea’. Cool, right?
Well, are you ready for an adventure? Prepare to Dive is said to be all about testing your wits and reflexes. You've got to keep your submarine — which would totally make Captain Nemo jealous — in top condition while battling it out with cursed pirates and scary sea monsters. Oh, and don't forget about fixing leaks and pumping out water!
And for all you tech-savvy folks, the game works with Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro: some of the best VR headsets available.
Now, hold onto your headsets. Having seen the trailer, I'm pretty stoked. I mean, come on, it looks like a blast where the past meets future tech: a perfect mix for a gaming experience that's both nostalgic and cutting-edge.
So, there you have it. Prepare To Dive could be a whole new world waiting to be explored right in your living room. This awesome-sounding game is available for $3.99 in the Meta Quest Store. But here's the kicker: the first 100 folks to sign up get to join the open beta for free. So, you might want to hurry up and check it out now!
If you're into immersive VR experiences, this might just be your next big thing. Stay tuned, and let's get ready to dive into this amazing virtual underwater adventure!
So, what's the buzz? Developed by the creative minds at Beagle — a New York–based game studio — this MR game is set to redefine your lounge experience. Picture this: your room, but now it's the heart of a century-old submarine, straight out of a Jules Verne novel. On, and that’s the French novelist, who wrote the famous 'Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea’. Cool, right?
What seems to be unique about Prepare to Dive is how it morphs your own space into the game: by utilizing MR technology. The walls of your room become the submarine's interior: complete with a steering wheel, porthole, and map. It's not just some digital backdrop; the game appears to adapt, to fit your room's layout, making every experience uniquely yours.
Well, are you ready for an adventure? Prepare to Dive is said to be all about testing your wits and reflexes. You've got to keep your submarine — which would totally make Captain Nemo jealous — in top condition while battling it out with cursed pirates and scary sea monsters. Oh, and don't forget about fixing leaks and pumping out water!
What's more? The developers are planning to add more quests, treasures, and even an in-game store for upgrades — this means Prepare To Dive is going to keep getting better and better.
And for all you tech-savvy folks, the game works with Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro: some of the best VR headsets available.
Now, hold onto your headsets. Having seen the trailer, I'm pretty stoked. I mean, come on, it looks like a blast where the past meets future tech: a perfect mix for a gaming experience that's both nostalgic and cutting-edge.
So, there you have it. Prepare To Dive could be a whole new world waiting to be explored right in your living room. This awesome-sounding game is available for $3.99 in the Meta Quest Store. But here's the kicker: the first 100 folks to sign up get to join the open beta for free. So, you might want to hurry up and check it out now!
If you're into immersive VR experiences, this might just be your next big thing. Stay tuned, and let's get ready to dive into this amazing virtual underwater adventure!
Things that are NOT allowed: