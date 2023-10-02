The “Aha!” moment: Tim Cook’s nightly routine involves the Apple Vision Pro
Announced on September 12, the iPhone 15 line will be a month old next week, but Tim Cook’s work for 2023 is far from done and he can’t really retire for the next three months. With this year’s phones now behind him, Tim Cook is focusing again on the device that (naturally) galvanized both Apple fans and haters back in June, when it was announced – the $3,499 Apple Vision Pro.
As The Independent notes, Cook is passionate about the app ecosystem that Apple created – estimates suggest that 500,000 jobs today are directly connected to the iOS app universe, which is 70% more compared to 2019. App developers solely from the UK have earned nearly £7.5 billion from their apps, Apple says.
Tim Cook says that Apple’s first mixed reality headset – the Vision Pro – has become “part of his nightly routine”, helping him understand how it could become an industry-defining product. “There are huge differences in how people look at it, depending on if they’ve read about it or actually tried it. I believe even more about how profound spatial computing is. When you’ve tried it, it’s an aha moment, and you only have a few of those in a lifetime”.
With the price tag of $3,499, many people will never experience that particular aha moment, so maybe consider an SE variant of the XR headset? Just a thought…
App developers are busy building the AR/VR ecosystem so that when the Vision Pro becomes available in 2024, there will be things to do on it. Tim Cook met with a guy who currently works on a fitness app called Gym Streak that aims to help you with your workout using augmented reality.
Another app developer who met with Tim Cook is Andy Weekes behind the Night Sky app project – this one sounds particularly spectacular on paper: it should make stars, planets and even the International Space Station appear in your living room with the help of the Vision Pro.
In an interview with The Independent, the Apple boss shares his thoughts on the mixed reality headset and his recent European tour, where he met app developers in London and Munich.
As The Independent notes, Cook is passionate about the app ecosystem that Apple created – estimates suggest that 500,000 jobs today are directly connected to the iOS app universe, which is 70% more compared to 2019. App developers solely from the UK have earned nearly £7.5 billion from their apps, Apple says.
According to Tim Cook, apps today are “outstanding”. “I’m still amazed that an entrepreneur in any country in the world in a basement can start a company and it can be global – like that”.
On the Vision Pro
Tim Cook says that Apple’s first mixed reality headset – the Vision Pro – has become “part of his nightly routine”, helping him understand how it could become an industry-defining product. “There are huge differences in how people look at it, depending on if they’ve read about it or actually tried it. I believe even more about how profound spatial computing is. When you’ve tried it, it’s an aha moment, and you only have a few of those in a lifetime”.
With the price tag of $3,499, many people will never experience that particular aha moment, so maybe consider an SE variant of the XR headset? Just a thought…
App developers are busy building the AR/VR ecosystem so that when the Vision Pro becomes available in 2024, there will be things to do on it. Tim Cook met with a guy who currently works on a fitness app called Gym Streak that aims to help you with your workout using augmented reality.
Another app developer who met with Tim Cook is Andy Weekes behind the Night Sky app project – this one sounds particularly spectacular on paper: it should make stars, planets and even the International Space Station appear in your living room with the help of the Vision Pro.
Tim Cook is saying that he considers himself to be a “tool maker”:
We’ve always viewed ourselves as tool makers. So to make tools that allow other people to change the world in their own way and for us to have a role in that makes my heart sing. We’ve always believed our tools should be as easy to use as our products, so we try to make the developer tools simple. It’s the developer’s idea that’s the big lift, not the act of doing it themselves. It’s great to see the validation of that playing out.
Things that are NOT allowed: