Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A ghost in Mixed Reality game Hauntify
Have you ever played Phasmophobia, the ghost identification game? Remember how chilling your first few hours are until you begin to learn the mechanics? Imagine that, but in Mixed Reality, and in your house. Now that’s a recipe for a broken vase if I’ve ever seen one.

Hauntify is a game currently being worked on for both Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest headsets (except Oculus Quest). It’s a Mixed Reality game instead of full VR, meaning you always see your real-life surroundings. Like other MR games it uses the furniture and walls to give you a sense of depth and realism. That is to say, expect to see a ghost crawling out from behind your favorite couch.

The entire game is designed to be as spooky as possible. Everything looks dim and washed out and you have to use a flashlight to see. However, the developer has incorporated some safety features into the game, just so my joke about a broken vase doesn’t actually come true.

Video Thumbnail
Hello, nightmares beyond comprehension. | Video credit — Apple

For starters, there’s a speed limit in play for the player so you don’t go around banging into walls in terror. The ghosts also turn slightly transparent whenever you’re moving so you can always see the surroundings. That’s pretty thoughtful stuff and it highlights the differences in game development for MR versus traditional gaming.

Hauntify is available on the App Store and the Meta Horizon Store, costing a Dollar more for Apple’s headset. Expect it to see new content as time goes on as it’s still early in development. I, personally, would love to see a co-op mode so we can recreate Phasmophobia’s VR shenanigans in our own living rooms.

As the industry pivots towards more MR experiences we can expect similar fun games to come out in the future. I would love to see these games come out for AR glasses, which seem to be gaining popularity. Imagine Hauntify on Meta’s AI-powered AR smart glasses but the AI can actually learn and adapt.

Terrifying? Yes. Really good fun? Also yes.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
Meta Quest 3 finally overtakes the Valve Index
Meta Quest 3 finally overtakes the Valve Index
This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia
This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
Meta Quest 3 finally overtakes the Valve Index
Meta Quest 3 finally overtakes the Valve Index
Celebrate the end of summer with yet another Meta Quest sale!
Celebrate the end of summer with yet another Meta Quest sale!
Get ready to relive a Super Bowl matchup on Apple Vision Pro
Get ready to relive a Super Bowl matchup on Apple Vision Pro
Say hello to Meta’s replacement for Quest Pro 2: a Vision Pro competitor in glasses form
Say hello to Meta’s replacement for Quest Pro 2: a Vision Pro competitor in glasses form
Apple Vision Pro immersive series that takes you on aerial tours coming out very soon
Apple Vision Pro immersive series that takes you on aerial tours coming out very soon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless