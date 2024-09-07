This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia
Have you ever played Phasmophobia, the ghost identification game? Remember how chilling your first few hours are until you begin to learn the mechanics? Imagine that, but in Mixed Reality, and in your house. Now that’s a recipe for a broken vase if I’ve ever seen one.
Hauntify is a game currently being worked on for both Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest headsets (except Oculus Quest). It’s a Mixed Reality game instead of full VR, meaning you always see your real-life surroundings. Like other MR games it uses the furniture and walls to give you a sense of depth and realism. That is to say, expect to see a ghost crawling out from behind your favorite couch.
Hauntify is a game currently being worked on for both Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest headsets (except Oculus Quest). It’s a Mixed Reality game instead of full VR, meaning you always see your real-life surroundings. Like other MR games it uses the furniture and walls to give you a sense of depth and realism. That is to say, expect to see a ghost crawling out from behind your favorite couch.
The entire game is designed to be as spooky as possible. Everything looks dim and washed out and you have to use a flashlight to see. However, the developer has incorporated some safety features into the game, just so my joke about a broken vase doesn’t actually come true.
Hello, nightmares beyond comprehension. | Video credit — Apple
For starters, there’s a speed limit in play for the player so you don’t go around banging into walls in terror. The ghosts also turn slightly transparent whenever you’re moving so you can always see the surroundings. That’s pretty thoughtful stuff and it highlights the differences in game development for MR versus traditional gaming.
As the industry pivots towards more MR experiences we can expect similar fun games to come out in the future. I would love to see these games come out for AR glasses, which seem to be gaining popularity. Imagine Hauntify on Meta’s AI-powered AR smart glasses but the AI can actually learn and adapt.
Terrifying? Yes. Really good fun? Also yes.
Hauntify is available on the App Store and the Meta Horizon Store, costing a Dollar more for Apple’s headset. Expect it to see new content as time goes on as it’s still early in development. I, personally, would love to see a co-op mode so we can recreate Phasmophobia’s VR shenanigans in our own living rooms.
As the industry pivots towards more MR experiences we can expect similar fun games to come out in the future. I would love to see these games come out for AR glasses, which seem to be gaining popularity. Imagine Hauntify on Meta’s AI-powered AR smart glasses but the AI can actually learn and adapt.
Terrifying? Yes. Really good fun? Also yes.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: