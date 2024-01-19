Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Wildly popular mobile game Super Fruit Ninja is coming to Apple Vision Pro

@cosminvasile
Wildly popular mobile game Super Fruit Ninja is coming to Apple Vision Pro
One of the most addictive mobile games ever created, Super Fruit Ninja, has been confirmed to arrive on Apple Vision Pro when the headset launches next month. The team at Halfbrick Studios has worked hard to bring the traditional 2D user interface into the 3D space, and judging by the screenshots released, they did a pretty good job.

The studio experimented with a plethora of hand motions, but none felt as satisfying as the final result, which in this case is the player. So, instead of holding blades to chop fruits, you simply use your hands, thus becoming the weapon.

In Super Fruit Ninja, players slice and dice various fruits like pineapples, watermelons, strawberries, and oranges by jabbing with their hands. It’s a very simple concept that didn’t really become popular until Halfbrick’s game came out way back in 2010.



But the game’s main attraction is its flying menu: “we wanted a friendly and welcoming way to bring people into the immersive space,” Samantha Turner, lead gameplay programmer explains. “Before we landed on the menu, we were doing things like generating 3D text to put on virtual objects. But that didn’t give us the creative freedom we needed to set the theme for our world.”

Apple’s Vision Pro is now available for pre-order for $3,500, but if you want different accessories than the once that come with the headset, you’ll have to come up with nearly $4,000 in some cases. The headset is expected to hit shelves in the United States on February 2.

Popular stories

Meta's Augments: new leaks show how the Quest 3 can rival Apple’s Vision Pro
Meta's Augments: new leaks show how the Quest 3 can rival Apple’s Vision Pro
Effex on Quest 3: where music meets MR Magic
Effex on Quest 3: where music meets MR Magic
Days before Vision Pro pre-orders open, a feature has been removed by Apple
Days before Vision Pro pre-orders open, a feature has been removed by Apple
This is what will happen when you test the Vision Pro at a U.S. Apple Store
This is what will happen when you test the Vision Pro at a U.S. Apple Store
Meta's new Caddy app takes 3D modeling to the next level in MR for free!
Meta's new Caddy app takes 3D modeling to the next level in MR for free!
A Vision Pro stylus just makes sense, honestly and we may actually get one
A Vision Pro stylus just makes sense, honestly and we may actually get one
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Pimax Crystal VR headset wins CES 2024 innovation award
The Pimax Crystal VR headset wins CES 2024 innovation award
Apple Vision Pro pre-orders go live today. Here’s what you need to know
Apple Vision Pro pre-orders go live today. Here’s what you need to know
No dedicated Netflix, YouTube, or Spotify apps for the Vision Pro
No dedicated Netflix, YouTube, or Spotify apps for the Vision Pro
The Apple Vision Pro will have a Guest mode and Travel mode. Great. Why?
The Apple Vision Pro will have a Guest mode and Travel mode. Great. Why?
The Vision Pro will offer special immersive environments for Disney+ subscribers
The Vision Pro will offer special immersive environments for Disney+ subscribers
The Vision Pro may be rocking a 10-core GPU through an M2 chip and 16GB of RAM
The Vision Pro may be rocking a 10-core GPU through an M2 chip and 16GB of RAM
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless