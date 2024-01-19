Wildly popular mobile game Super Fruit Ninja is coming to Apple Vision Pro
One of the most addictive mobile games ever created, Super Fruit Ninja, has been confirmed to arrive on Apple Vision Pro when the headset launches next month. The team at Halfbrick Studios has worked hard to bring the traditional 2D user interface into the 3D space, and judging by the screenshots released, they did a pretty good job.
In Super Fruit Ninja, players slice and dice various fruits like pineapples, watermelons, strawberries, and oranges by jabbing with their hands. It’s a very simple concept that didn’t really become popular until Halfbrick’s game came out way back in 2010.
But the game’s main attraction is its flying menu: “we wanted a friendly and welcoming way to bring people into the immersive space,” Samantha Turner, lead gameplay programmer explains. “Before we landed on the menu, we were doing things like generating 3D text to put on virtual objects. But that didn’t give us the creative freedom we needed to set the theme for our world.”
Apple’s Vision Pro is now available for pre-order for $3,500, but if you want different accessories than the once that come with the headset, you’ll have to come up with nearly $4,000 in some cases. The headset is expected to hit shelves in the United States on February 2.
The studio experimented with a plethora of hand motions, but none felt as satisfying as the final result, which in this case is the player. So, instead of holding blades to chop fruits, you simply use your hands, thus becoming the weapon.
In Super Fruit Ninja, players slice and dice various fruits like pineapples, watermelons, strawberries, and oranges by jabbing with their hands. It’s a very simple concept that didn’t really become popular until Halfbrick’s game came out way back in 2010.
But the game’s main attraction is its flying menu: “we wanted a friendly and welcoming way to bring people into the immersive space,” Samantha Turner, lead gameplay programmer explains. “Before we landed on the menu, we were doing things like generating 3D text to put on virtual objects. But that didn’t give us the creative freedom we needed to set the theme for our world.”
Apple’s Vision Pro is now available for pre-order for $3,500, but if you want different accessories than the once that come with the headset, you’ll have to come up with nearly $4,000 in some cases. The headset is expected to hit shelves in the United States on February 2.
Things that are NOT allowed: