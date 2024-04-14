Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

VR smash hit Startenders is coming to Steam on April 25

VR smash hit Startenders is coming to Steam on April 25
Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending is an exclusive VR experience where players take the role of a bartender who serves a variety of clients including robots, rocks, bugs, and even gelatinous aliens from across the stars.

Since its release back in 2022, Startenders accrued around 100 named recipes and 25 liquors of both Earth and alien origin. What makes this game unique though is the fact that players can mix their own cosmic cocktails and conjure up over 2 million uniquely blended beverages, using pretty much whatever they find in the game.

While not sitting behind the counter, players can hone their craft by finding new and innovative ingredients or simply spend their hard-earned money trying to gain an edge in the pursuit of a truly celestial cocktail experience.

The game features four different modes – Story, Free Mix, Pass the Headset, and Daily Run – where players can meet new alien species and battle it out in daily challenges.

Of course, much like a real bar, this game is playable either standing or seated. Also, Startenders features a variety of VR accessibility options to make the experience as comfy and enjoyable as possible.

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending has been available on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR since 2022, but the game will also land on Steam on April 25, thus tapping into even more audiences. More importantly, Startenders will be available on Steam for 50 percent off its normal price of $14.99 / €14.99 / £11.99.

