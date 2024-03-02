New bride is unhappy when her hubby wears his Vision Pro to the wedding reception

Jacob Wright quickly got his new wife upset by wearing the Apple Vision Pro headset during their wedding reception against the wishes of his new bride. To be clear, Wright didn't don the spatial computer during the ceremony which probably would have made matters worse. But he did have it on while the post-wedding photographs were being snapped and during the wedding reception.





Wright works as a software engineer for AI startup firm Runpod and says that playing with new tech is a hobby of his. However, his new bride Cambree is not exactly a fan of the Vision Pro and she considers the device to be "a little creepy." Per the SF Gate, Cambree also told Jacob that she did not want to see the headset appear in any of their wedding photos.





As the bride tells the story, "He's like, 'Hey baby, can we get pictures with the Apple Vision Pro ? He probably asked me two or three times. I was like, 'No, no, no, we have to wait, we have to wait.' And then I turn around one minute and he has it on." That explains the wedding photo showing an angry-looking Cambree looking to her left to stare at her new husband who is wearing a Vision Pro headset and is making a gesture with his right hand. Wright had slipped on the Vision Pro while his new bride was busy taking bridal photographs. When her back was turned, he slipped on the headset.









Jacob bought his Vision Pro just a couple of days after the spatial computer was released by Apple. While he finds that the device does not improve his productivity, he enjoys the spatial photography which allows him to view immersive videos that make him feel as though he is reliving the moment that was recorded.




