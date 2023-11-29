Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Pico 4 extends the free game deal, but for how long can the brand afford to do so?

Hey VR enthusiasts, have you caught the latest from Pico 4? It’s extending a deal that's music to any gamer’s ears: three free VR games with the purchase of a Pico 4 headset until January 14. This isn't just a fleeting weekend sale: Pico is pulling out all the stops for seven more weeks!

The bundle includes the following games:

  • Green Hell VR — a survival game set in a brutal VR jungle, priced usually at $20.99.
  • Warplanes: Battles over Pacific — where you can relive history as a WWII pilot against the Empire of Japan, typically costing $14.99.
  • Arizona Sunshine 2 — the much-anticipated zombie apocalypse sequel, set to launch on December 7, 2023, for $49.99.

This trio together is valued at around $110. Not too shabby, right?

So, what's the Pico 4 all about? Well, it's like a middle child between Meta's Quest 2 and Quest 3. It boasts dual 2K displays and some of those nifty pancake lenses like the ones the Quest Pro has, yet it runs on the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 chipset, similar to Quest 2. What it misses out on, though, is the scene-aware mixed reality of its more advanced siblings.

And for more check out our Pico review here.


Pico 4 headset. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Keep in mind that it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the Pico brand recently, though. ByteDance — maker of TikTok and owner of Pico — decided to lay off a ton of Pico's staff. Even though execs are saying that Pico will survive the turbulent period, the company will be shifting focus exclusively to headset production from here on out.

But back to the good stuff! The Pico 4 deal with its free games bundle seems like a tempting offer. However, those among you that prefer treading on stable grounds, can consider getting a Quest 2 (like the one offered in this Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal). This could be considered a safer bet for those wary of the uncertainties surrounding Pico 4.

Alright, here's the big question: should you grab the Pico 4 while this deal's hot? Now, I know that this headset doesn't have the crazy game lineup of Meta’s headsets, but hear me out. The Pico 4 has its own tricks up its sleeve. Like, its PC VR mode — which is said to offer a more stable streaming experience than Meta's AirLink solution. Plus, the Pico software team has been pretty good with software updates, improving the headsetmaking the headset better over time.

That being said, it’s unclear if Pico will be able to offer more of those now that most of the company’s staff has been laid off, but that’s a different topic altogether.

So, as we roll into 2024, the Pico 4 is still trying to make a case for itself in the western VR world. With its free VR game offer extended, it's worth checking out. Who knows, maybe you'll find yourself a new VR companion with the Pico 4.
