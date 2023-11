Pico 4 extends the free game deal, but for how long can the brand afford to do so?

Pico 4

Keep in mind that it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the Pico brand recently, though. ByteDance — maker of TikTok and owner of Pico — decided to lay off a ton of Pico's staff. Even though execs are saying that Pico will survive the turbulent period, the company will be shifting focus exclusively to headset production from here on out.But back to the good stuff! Thedeal with its free games bundle seems like a tempting offer. However, those among you that prefer treading on stable grounds, can consider getting a like the one offered in this Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal ). This could be considered a safer bet for those wary of the uncertainties surroundingAlright, here's the big question: should you grab thewhile this deal's hot? Now, I know that this headset doesn't have the crazy game lineup of Meta’s headsets, but hear me out. Thehas its own tricks up its sleeve. Like, its PC VR mode — which is said to offer a more stable streaming experience than Meta's AirLink solution. Plus, the Pico software team has been pretty good with software updates, improving the headsetmaking the headset better over time.That being said, it’s unclear if Pico will be able to offer more of those now that most of the company’s staff has been laid off, but that’s a different topic altogether.So, as we roll into 2024, theis still trying to make a case for itself in the western VR world. With its free VR game offer extended, it's worth checking out. Who knows, maybe you'll find yourself a new VR companion with the