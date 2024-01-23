Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Steam hit Palworld is now playable in VR thanks to universal mod

The game of the moment, Palworld, is now playable in virtual reality (VR) thanks to a universal VR mod by Praydog. The title developed by Pocketpair has taken the games industry by storm.

Offering a mix of gameplay mechanics that involve survival, building crafting, open-world RPG, and shooting, Palworld has sold no less than 5 million units in just four days.

It's also one of the top three games with the highest number of concurrent players on Steam. All that despite the fact that it’s available for free on Game Pass and it’s only in Early Access, so this isn’t even the final version of the game.

And now you can play the game in VR if you have a Meta Quest 3 headset. At least that’s what YouTube channel Paradise Decay is using to showcase some Palworld gameplay streamed from PC via Virtual Desktop to the Quest 3 headset.

Video Thumbnail


This is possible thanks to the UEVR mod, which makes it possible for gamers to bring various Steam games to virtual reality, even if developers don’t actually offer support for VR.

Praydog released UEVR at the beginning of the year, and the open-source framework is compatible with PC games developed on Unreal Engine 4 or Unreal Engine 5. Although the UEVR mod is still in beta, it can already be used for a number of PC games if you’re looking to play certain games on your VR headset.

