Meta’s VR social hub will soon be available in these countries
Meta’s VR-first social hub, Horizon Worlds, is about to come to every country Meta supports Quest in. Up till now, Horizon Worlds has been limited to very few countries. Despite this, Horizon Worlds has climbed the ranks as one of the top apps on the Quest platform.
Meta Horizon Worlds, for the uninitiated, is a social platform that Meta made for its Quest headsets. It was soon ported to mobile and web as well, so users could stay up to date even when away from their VR headsets. Horizon Worlds has seen a ton of improvements and updates since its release and, for many people, can be a fun place to hang out with friends.
Till now, Meta Horizon Worlds has been available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Spain, Ireland and Iceland. Starting this week it will start rolling out to all Meta Quest markets (countries Meta ships to directly). The new countries Meta Horizon Worlds is coming to are:
- Australia
- Germany
- Italy
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Norway
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Austria
- Belgium
- Taiwan
- Poland
- Finland
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
Meta Horizon Worlds has come a long way since the days of avatars with no legs. | Video credit — Meta
Meta Horizon Worlds has lots of activities to participate in and hosts events all year round. It might not be much to look at, but it definitely gives you a feel of what a VR-verse could be like. If we ever get full-body VR, platforms like Meta Horizon Worlds are going to become a lot more popular.
Meta Horizon Worlds is just one of the many ways Meta is trying to dominate the XR space before it goes mainstream. The company recently made its Quest OS open-source, so expect your future VR headset to be powered by Meta’s software.
And, of course, that fact that their headsets are excellent and affordable helps them retain so much of the VR market share.
