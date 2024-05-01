Meta Quest+ unveils two new games for you to keep
One of the reasons the Quest headsets are some of the best VR headsets on the market is Meta’s services. One of these, a subscription named Meta Quest+, gives you access to two new games each month. And May’s offerings have now been revealed.
Meta Quest+ can be subscribed to for $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year. How it works is that Meta lets you claim two VR titles each month to add to your library. You can’t choose these titles, however: Meta chooses them for you.
These games then remain in your library until you cancel your subscription. So by the second month of being subscribed to Meta Quest+ you’ll have four games, six games by the third month and so on. If you cancel your subscription but then resubscribe again later you will get access to all the games you lost.
And what better way to experience new games than on a Quest 3?
Stones of Harlath is a first-person dungeon crawler with some really charming retro visuals. The townsfolk in particular remind me of NPCs from The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall. And if you don’t know what those are then I’m getting too old.
Vacation Simulator is a sequel to the very popular VR game: Job Simulator. And if you have a Meta Quest 3 you can enjoy the recent Quest 3 update that added real-time shadows. The full list of the games catalog offered to Meta Quest+ subscribers can be found here.
It contains some absolute gems like Demeo, Red Matter and Walkabout Mini Golf. Naturally, the catalog will continue to grow each month, making the Meta Quest+ subscription all the more worthwhile.
