Is Meta Quest 3's Immersive Home app the new best way to control your smart home?
Hey everyone, let's talk about the new Immersive Home app currently in beta testing for the Meta Quest 3. Developed by Nils Twelker, this app aims to give you a new MR twist on managing your smart home devices.
So, what's the deal with MR and smart home control? Well, the Immersive Home app taps into the impressive capabilities of the best VR headsets, especially the Meta Quest 3 and Quest Pro which offer features like color passthrough and high-resolution visuals. But don't worry if you're still rocking the Quest 2 or even the original Quest, you're not left out, the app works with these models too.
Right now, Immersive Home is still in the testing phase. In the demo videos, it's shown operating with both hand tracking and controllers, illustrating its adaptability. Although it's still in the early stages, the developers seem keen on refining and enhancing the app's capabilities as it moves forward.
So long as you’re fine with doing that while having a VR headset strapped to your face, that is.
Just a heads up, folks: the Immersive Home app works with only Home Assistant for now, but keep an eye out: the developers appear to be aiming to include support for more apps in the future.
Home Assistant dashboard
So, what's the scoop? Immersive Home for Meta Quest 3 is definitely an interesting take on smart home management. It's expected to blend the lines between VR and the real world in a way that could make controlling your smart home devices a bit more intuitive and maybe even a bit more enjoyable. It's still a work in progress, but it's definitely one to watch if you're into VR and smart home tech. Stay tuned, folks!
Now, here's the fun part. Imagine controlling your smart home devices just by simple hand gestures. That's what Immersive Home seems to be promising. It's moving away from swiping through apps or fumbling with physical controls. It's all about making things more straightforward and dare I say, a bit more fun.
But does It actually solve any problems? Well, that's the big question, isn't it? We all know managing a smart home can be a bit of a headache sometimes, there are too many apps and too much clutter. Immersive Home is trying to cut through all that by offering a more streamlined, less chaotic way to control your devices. It's a neat idea, especially if you're into keeping things simple.
To get your Immersive Home app running with your smart home devices, here's a quick and easy guide to follow:
- First things first, hop onto your Home Assistant dashboard. Look for your profile icon, usually hanging out in the bottom left corner.
- Scroll down to the bottom of that page and hit the "Create token" button. A new popup will appear, where you can name your token and copy it. This token is like a secret handshake between your app and Home Assistant.
- Now, open up the Immersive Home app and Find your way to the settings panel.
- Here's where you input your Home Assistant URL and the token you just created. Quick tip: make sure your URL starts with 'ws' or 'wss' and doesn't have a pesky leading '/'. Handy, right?
- If you're not into typing out long URLs, just use the paste button on the bottom right of the keyboard in the app. It's a real time-saver.
- After you've entered everything, press the connect button. If all goes well and the tech gods are smiling, you should see 'Connected' displayed right beneath that button.
