Is Meta Quest 3's Immersive Home app the new best way to control your smart home?

To get your Immersive Home app running with your smart home devices, here's a quick and easy guide to follow:

First things first, hop onto your Home Assistant dashboard. Look for your profile icon, usually hanging out in the bottom left corner. Scroll down to the bottom of that page and hit the "Create token" button. A new popup will appear, where you can name your token and copy it. This token is like a secret handshake between your app and Home Assistant. Now, open up the Immersive Home app and Find your way to the settings panel. Here's where you input your Home Assistant URL and the token you just created. Quick tip: make sure your URL starts with 'ws' or 'wss' and doesn't have a pesky leading '/'. Handy, right? If you're not into typing out long URLs, just use the paste button on the bottom right of the keyboard in the app. It's a real time-saver. After you've entered everything, press the connect button. If all goes well and the tech gods are smiling, you should see 'Connected' displayed right beneath that button.

Home Assistant dashboard

Meta Quest 3

Just a heads up, folks: the Immersive Home app works with only Home Assistant for now, but keep an eye out: the developers appear to be aiming to include support for more apps in the future.So, what's the scoop? Immersive Home foris definitely an interesting take on smart home management. It's expected to blend the lines between VR and the real world in a way that could make controlling your smart home devices a bit more intuitive and maybe even a bit more enjoyable. It's still a work in progress, but it's definitely one to watch if you're into VR and smart home tech. Stay tuned, folks!