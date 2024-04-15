Meta and director Eli Roth present The Faceless Lady: a Meta-exclusive VR horror series set in a haunted castle

So what makes The Faceless Lady worth your time? Eli Roth, with his experience making the previous two VR films, has gained valuable insight into what makes a VR show exciting. The Faceless Lady is shot in crisp detail – not that the last two shows weren’t – that brings every little pixel to life.With a viewing angle of 180° and shot in stereoscopic 3D, The Faceless Lady transports you to an entirely different world. Most of the show takes place in front of the viewer, though you can look around to an extent. And the VR makes everything look as if you were actually there.If you’ve ever played Phasmophobia in VR, you’ll feel right at home watching The Faceless Lady. Being chased down by terrifying ghosts in ancient hallways seems to be a common theme between the two.The show also has another thing going for it. It doesn’t simply rely on the “gimmick” of being in VR. According to initial reviews, the story is paced properly and the characters and the overarching plot is introduced when it makes sense. In all aspects but the VR it is like a normal horror show you would’ve found on your favorite streaming service.