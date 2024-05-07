Meta CTO says VR headsets with retina resolutions aren’t even close to being reality









— Andrew Bosworth, Instagram AMA , May 2024









Bosworth revealed that Meta's division Reality Labs — formerly known as Oculus VR — has been experimenting with prototypes. According to him Reality Labs has made headsets with 100 PPD (pixels per degree) and it was still not enough for retina resolution. XR headsets have made great strides since the Oculus Rift DK1. The Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro have excellent displays which often make you forget you're in VR. But the illusion never lasts too long before you spot something out of the ordinary.

















That is quite mind-blowing to me because the Vision Pro , touted for its high-resolution display, only has a PPD of around 34. This very clearly suggests that it’s going to take a while before we’re capable of producing retina resolution XR headsets. And Bosworth agrees.









— Andrew Bosworth, Instagram AMA, May 2024





We may not have retina resolution headsets, but we’ve still got some pretty neat VR headsets and some very fun VR games to play on them. So I’m not that fussed, honestly. But it does make me wonder just how good XR devices might get in the future.

Similar to how standard monitors and TVs benefit from higher resolutions, so do XR headsets. But according to Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth we're not even close to making a headset with a retina resolution display. For context, a retina resolution display means a display where the user cannot see the individual pixels. Apple actually has a branded series of displays called Retina Displays for its various devices. However, Bosworth explained in a recent Instagram AMA (ask me anything) that display resolution is calculated differently for XR displays.