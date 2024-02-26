Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Meta shows how mixed reality puzzles can be adapted to any room layout

@cosminvasile
Meta shows how mixed reality puzzles can be adapted to any room layout
Meta is trying to make its VR and MR ecosystem more appealing for developers by launching new tools that make it easier to create immersive experiences. Cryptic Cabinet is a new open-source mixed reality showcase that demonstrates how developers can turn any room into a unique gameplay experience.

Built in Unity, Cryptic Cabinet has been specifically created for developers who are looking to make escape room type of experiences. Although mixed reality experiences are considerably more immersive when they interact and blend in with the user’s real-world surroundings, these aren’t that easy to develop because they must adapt to every user’s unique space.

That’s where Cryptic Cabinet comes in, as the new set of tools can help create an MR experience that is specifically designed for each player’s room, at least according to Meta.



The video released by Meta shows a mysterious cabinet that, when opened, fills the room with cryptic items. The player must decipher how to use the items correctly in order to return the cabinet to its rightful owner.

What makes Cryptic Cabinet so important for developers is that it adapts the position of the puzzles based on the location of walls, floor, ceiling, and furniture. Basically, this means that each player will have a unique MR experience based on the playspace they’re using.

Additionally, developers can enable customization by the player after initial positioning, which is very important since many don’t always set up their room with every real-world object fully mapped.

Video Thumbnail


Another important feature that Cryptic Cabinet integrates is natural movements, which makes it possible for developers to implement realistic interactions with virtual objects like screwing and unscrewing a bulb or introducing a safe code.

Developers interested in creating puzzle-like MR experiences can get the full source code for Cryptic Cabinet (including all the assets for the game) via GitHub. It’s also important to mention that a playable version of Cryptic Cabinet is now available in the App Lab.

Popular stories

Is Meta prepping the Quest 3 for augments? These UI update plans suggest so
Is Meta prepping the Quest 3 for augments? These UI update plans suggest so
Research firm says Apple spends this much in parts for each Vision Pro headset
Research firm says Apple spends this much in parts for each Vision Pro headset
Meta Quest 3 update brings important new hand tracking features
Meta Quest 3 update brings important new hand tracking features
Improved Vision Pro 2 could be here in 18 months
Improved Vision Pro 2 could be here in 18 months
The Neural Wristband may be the next step in Meta’s XR journey, Zuckerberg says
The Neural Wristband may be the next step in Meta’s XR journey, Zuckerberg says
We finally know why there is no eye tracking on the Quest 3
We finally know why there is no eye tracking on the Quest 3
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta and LG may be teaming up for the Quest Pro 2, but will it really run on WebOS?
Meta and LG may be teaming up for the Quest Pro 2, but will it really run on WebOS?
Research firm says Apple spends this much in parts for each Vision Pro headset
Research firm says Apple spends this much in parts for each Vision Pro headset
Stilt VR platformer bounces its way to Meta Quest, Steam VR and PS VR2 in March
Stilt VR platformer bounces its way to Meta Quest, Steam VR and PS VR2 in March
Apple Vision Pro users report mysterious glass cracks
Apple Vision Pro users report mysterious glass cracks
The Neural Wristband may be the next step in Meta’s XR journey, Zuckerberg says
The Neural Wristband may be the next step in Meta’s XR journey, Zuckerberg says
Racket Club VR major update adds Unranked Play, new point system, more
Racket Club VR major update adds Unranked Play, new point system, more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless