Meta’s AR competitor to the smartphone may arrive later this year

In addition there are also reports that Meta will ship its neural wristband alongside the glasses. This wristband has been shown off before and what it basically does is translate hand movements into input commands. So instead of having to tap the sides of your glasses you’ll simply be able to control them with gestures and you won’t even have to hold your hand up.The Meta Hypernova smart glasses are expected to cost at least $1,000 and may go above that price point. This gives these glasses a major disadvantage over the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses because the latter cost a lot less. However because of the screen I think this is Meta’s way of finally introducing its vision for the future to the public in a limited sense.Meta isn’t the only company that sees the potential of AR smart glasses as the future of computing. Google showed off a demo of a similar pair of glasses when it first unveiled its flagship AI model Gemini. The company has also tried to partner with EssilorLuxottica which is the Italian eyewear manufacturer that Meta uses for its Ray-Ban smart glasses. Amazon also recently announced that it was looking into AR smart glasses with neural wristbands for integration with Alexa.Orion — or similar proper AR smart glasses by Meta — are still expected to come out in 2027 or later. If Meta is able to keep the price around the same as a smartphone then I’m very hopeful for the success of the company’s future XR products.