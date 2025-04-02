GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Meta’s AR competitor to the smartphone may arrive later this year

Meta Orion AR smart glasses
Meta recently unveiled its long-rumored AR (Augmented Reality) smart glasses codenamed Orion. But while those glasses are still years away the company is reportedly working on another pair of smart glasses that it plans to release as early as before the year’s end.

Codenamed Hypernova, these smart glasses are going to be Meta’s first consumer release attempt at an AR alternative to smartphones. The company has been investing heavily in the future of computing which it believes will be XR (Extended Reality). However it wasn’t until the unprecedented success of the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses that the company realized its future might be closer than it initially anticipated.

The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses don’t even have a display but because of AI support, a camera and a microphone alongside speakers the glasses were a huge hit. Users are able to translate foreign menus, converse with people speaking different languages and even get information about where they are.

Hypernova are more like the Ray-Ban smart glasses except this time Meta is including a display. This display is unfortunately not a proper AR display but rather a small screen tucked neatly into a corner. Nevertheless the glasses are able to interface with your smartphone, take or show you photos, use maps and make calls or play music.

Video Thumbnail
The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are an excellent everyday companion. | Video credit — Meta

In addition there are also reports that Meta will ship its neural wristband alongside the glasses. This wristband has been shown off before and what it basically does is translate hand movements into input commands. So instead of having to tap the sides of your glasses you’ll simply be able to control them with gestures and you won’t even have to hold your hand up.

The Meta Hypernova smart glasses are expected to cost at least $1,000 and may go above that price point. This gives these glasses a major disadvantage over the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses because the latter cost a lot less. However because of the screen I think this is Meta’s way of finally introducing its vision for the future to the public in a limited sense.

Meta isn’t the only company that sees the potential of AR smart glasses as the future of computing. Google showed off a demo of a similar pair of glasses when it first unveiled its flagship AI model Gemini. The company has also tried to partner with EssilorLuxottica which is the Italian eyewear manufacturer that Meta uses for its Ray-Ban smart glasses. Amazon also recently announced that it was looking into AR smart glasses with neural wristbands for integration with Alexa.

Orion — or similar proper AR smart glasses by Meta — are still expected to come out in 2027 or later. If Meta is able to keep the price around the same as a smartphone then I’m very hopeful for the success of the company’s future XR products.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
