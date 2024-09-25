Meta announces big new Quest features, ecosystem updates – virtual desktop for Windows, Dolby Atmos
During today's Meta Connect event, the Facebook company announced some exciting new features coming to Quest users with an upcoming Horizon OS update. Let's check them out!
Virtual desktop – connect to your Windows PC from your Quest headset seamlessly
As most of you Quest users likely know, the Virtual Desktop app has been a popular choice for people wanting to connect to their PC and use their headset as an AR, virtual display for it.
Well, it seems like Meta has plans to replace the paid Virtual Desktop app most of us use with a free option coming soon!
Dolby Atmos is coming to the Quest
Dolby Atmos support is coming to Quest 3 and Quest 3S soon. We can expect more immersive audio while watching movies and TV shows on our headsets.
Exciting, considering the Quest's speakers are already quite excellent.
Rebuilt social apps for mixed reality
Meta also announced that it has rebuilt some of its primary Quest apps, including Facebook Messenger and Instagram, giving them mixed reality support.
This essentially means you'll be able to use these while still seeing the real world around you (via Passthrough), and better multi-window support.
Horizon Hyperscape (US-only for now)
This feature will let you use your phone to capture physical spaces, generate photorealistic virtual versions of them, and explore those through your Meta headset. Plus, visit other people's captured spaces all over the world!
It's US-only for now, as it seems, but we can expect it to roll out in other regions in the coming months.
