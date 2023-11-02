LEGO Bricktales Brings Creative Building in VR to Meta Quest 3 This December
If you've been waiting to get your hands on a game that lets your LEGO-building dreams run wild, LEGO Bricktales is ready to deliver. Set for release this December 7th on Meta Quest 2 and the new Meta Quest 3, this game brings the beloved creativity of LEGO to the immersive world of virtual reality.
In LEGO Bricktales, you'll embark on an interactive journey to spruce up an amusement park. Your companions? A nifty set of bricks and a helpful little robot sidekick. From lush jungles and scorching deserts to lively cityscapes, medieval strongholds, and vibrant Caribbean isles, each biome is a playground for your imagination. The game's environment is meticulously crafted to spark your ingenuity as you solve puzzles and unlock new areas to explore.
What makes LEGO Bricktales stand out is the freedom it gives players. There's no single 'right' way to build. With a variety of construction spots spread across each diorama, you're free to use the provided bricks to create functional or aesthetic structures that solve the challenges at hand.
For fans eager to step into this LEGO world for $29.99 on Meta, there's an added perk for acting fast: pre-order now and snag an exclusive Alien Trooper outfit to show off in-game.
And for those with a Meta Quest 3, the experience is even more enchanting. Thanks to the headset's passthrough capabilities, you can place the LEGO dioramas on any surface in your home. This mixed-reality mode lets you blend the game with your environment.
The VR version of LEGO Bricktales isn't just a direct port. It's been optimized for VR controls. This means you won’t be far from the tactile fun of LEGO, all without the worry of stepping on a piece barefoot.
Mark your calendars for December 7th and get ready to bring your LEGO ideas to life.
Things that are NOT allowed: