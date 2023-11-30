HTC Vive unveils its latest Ultimate Tracker, meant to enhance your XR experience
Hey VR enthusiasts, prepare yourselves to explore new possibilities in the world of XR. HTC Vive is rolling out its latest marvel — the Vive Ultimate Tracker. This nifty device is said to be a multitasker, ideal for everything from gaming and sports training, to motion capture and even industrial applications.
Oh, and if you're new to the whole tracker concept, here's a quick breakdown: trackers capture your physical movements and translate them into virtual actions. The Vive Ultimate tracker offers: self-tracking capabilities, a simplified setup experience and an expanded use-case across different environments.
Following in the footsteps of the popular Vive Tracker 3.0, HTC says that the Ultimate Tracker is compact and versatile. This means it’s a good match for VR headsets like the Vive XR Elite, the Quest 2 and other PC VR compatible headsets. Fancy, right?
And here's the kicker — you can use up to five trackers per headset simultaneously for precise full-body tracking. HTC claims that the Ultimate Trackers are compatible with existing Vive Tracker-supported PC content. So are you up for adding a bit more realism and immersion to some of the best PC VR games out there?
Social VR also gets a boost, with full-body tracking support in apps like VRChat. The CTO of VRChat Jesse states:
The Vive Ultimate Tracker is a fantastic solution for those seeking an extremely flexible and standalone layer of full-body tracking in social VR. With the Ultimate Tracker, HTC Vive has developed a way to bring a new immersive world to so many people.
But wait, there’s more! HTC Vive has ambitious plans for the Ultimate Tracker: like making it work independently with SteamVR in the future.
For the tech specs enthusiasts, the Vive Ultimate Tracker:
- Weighs 94g (3.35oz).
- It boasts up to 7 hours of battery life.
- It connects seamlessly via low-latency Wi-Fi.
- It has an operational range of up to 10 meters.
As for the price, the Vive Ultimate Tracker is available for $199 per unit. And you can also check out these limited-time bundle deals over on HTC’s online store:
- Vive Ultimate Tracker 3+1 Kit Special: at USD $599: Includes 3 Vive Ultimate Trackers, 1 Wireless Dongle, 1 Dance Dash download key, and TrackStraps set.
- Vive XR Elite and Vive Ultimate Tracker Bundle for USD $1499: Packs the VIVE XR Elite headset, 3 Ultimate Trackers, 1 Wireless Dongle, Dance Dash download key, and TrackStraps set.
Just a heads up: the Wireless Dongle, crucial for wirelessly connecting the tracker to a headset, is included in the bundles, but sold separately for single-unit purchases.
So, whether you're a VR pro, a fitness enthusiast, or someone who enjoys immersive VR experiences, the Vive Ultimate Tracker appears to be designed to enrich your experience. Happy tracking!
