Game Room on the Vision Pro just added Persona support and a very popular board game

Game Room on the Apple Vision Pro lets you play classic card and board games in succulent MR (mixed reality). You can play solo, with friends and family or challenge strangers around the world. And it’s just received a new update that adds the popular game of Checkers as well as Personas.

Game Room also supports cross-platform play. This means you can play on your Vision Pro against someone on an iPhone or iPad (the other two supported devices). And if you’re using the Vision Pro, Game Room now lets you use Personas. Personas, for those unaware, let you present a digital visual representation of yourself for others to see.

Game Room currently has seven games you can play with up to four players. These are:

  • The newly introduced Checkers
  • Solitaire
  • Chess
  • Hearts
  • Yacht
  • Sea Battle
  • And Flip It


Game Room can be downloaded from Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service from Apple that includes access to over 200 games. Games found in Apple Arcade feature no ads or in-game purchases and new games are constantly being added.


Video Thumbnail


If you want to download Game Room on your Vision Pro simply open the App Store and find the Arcade tab in the sidebar. For iPhone and iPad open the App Store and find the Arcade tab at the bottom of the screen. Keep in mind that most games on Apple Arcade aren’t VR, even on the Vision Pro.

Resolution Games – the studio behind Game Rooms – has also worked on some of the best VR games currently on the market. One of their most popular titles is Demeo, a tabletop roleplaying game similar to Dungeons & Dragons that you can play in MR. Demeo is most fun when played with friends, just like Game Room.

Another fun offering from the studio is the Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs MR update. Resolution Games transported the world of Angry Birds to your living room. And it’s quite the experience seeing the pigs’ towers come crashing down bouncing off of the furniture in your room.

Game Room added Flip It just a month ago. If Resolution Games continues at this pace Game Room will easily gain a spot on our list of awesome VR games, right next to Demeo. The company’s continued interest in the Vision Pro also gives me hope for more games from it on Apple’s headset.

Resolution Games announced back in September, 2023 that it was going to port Demeo to the Vision Pro. And though licensing restrictions make it difficult I hope to one day see Monopoly in Game Room as well.
