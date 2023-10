FCC unlocks the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi and AR/VR tech advancements

October 19, 2023 — In a game-changing move, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given the green light to very low power (VLP) devices to operate within the 6 GHz band. This decision has the potential to revolutionize the world of augmented reality and virtual reality and promises to open up new avenues of innovation.The 6GHz band has been a subject of interest in the tech community. The recent expansion of unlicensed use of this spectrum has led to the development of Wi-Fi 6E and set the stage for the highly anticipated Wi-Fi 7. The loT (Internet of Things) has also reaped significant benefits from this expansion.Now, the FCC is taking things a step further by allowing VLP devices to operate across short distances with lightning-fast connection speeds. This move paves the way for advanced AR/VR experiences, wearable technologies, and various IoT devices.The new rules proposed by FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel were tospecifically authorize VLP operations of the 6 GHz band, accounting for 850MHz of spectrum. These devices can operate indoors or outdoors without the need for a complex frequency coordination system. In simple terms, they can operate without the need for a complecated setup.While this development is exciting, it's important to note that these devices will operate at significantly lower power levels, ensuring that incumbent licensed services in the 6 GHz band remain protected from interference.