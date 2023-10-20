FCC unlocks the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi and AR/VR tech advancements

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
October 19, 2023 — In a game-changing move, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given the green light to very low power (VLP) devices to operate within the 6 GHz band. This decision has the potential to revolutionize the world of augmented reality and virtual reality and promises to open up new avenues of innovation.

The 6GHz band has been a subject of interest in the tech community. The recent expansion of unlicensed use of this spectrum has led to the development of Wi-Fi 6E and set the stage for the highly anticipated Wi-Fi 7. The loT (Internet of Things) has also reaped significant benefits from this expansion.

Now, the FCC is taking things a step further by allowing VLP devices to operate across short distances with lightning-fast connection speeds. This move paves the way for advanced AR/VR experiences, wearable technologies, and various IoT devices.

The new rules proposed by FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel were tospecifically authorize VLP operations of the 6 GHz band, accounting for 850MHz of spectrum. These devices can operate indoors or outdoors without the need for a complex frequency coordination system. In simple terms, they can operate without the need for a complecated setup.

While this development is exciting, it's important to note that these devices will operate at significantly lower power levels, ensuring that incumbent licensed services in the 6 GHz band remain protected from interference.
