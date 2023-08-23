Is VR going to power the online shopping of the future? Emperia seems to think so
Knock-knock! It’s the Metaverse. But wait, didn’t we all collectively agree that we aren’t interested in what Zuckerberg wanted to sell us, despite how invested he was in it?
Yes. Kind of. Most of us did, but few remain dedicated enough to buy “real estate” in the Metaverse or plan out elaborate marketing campaigns for when it becomes populated enough.
So, the concept is pretty simple: why scroll through a regular old website with two dimensional contents, when you can build an immersive virtual environment, which better displays your goods? Not only that, but also in a way, which represents your brands and is thus way more likely to attract the right audience.
I mean, that’s basic progressive marketing. And that’s exactly what Emperia offers.
Naturally, given the current nature of VR and its unbreakable ties to entertainment, users can encounter a lot of gamification tactics among Emperia’s creations. For example, searching for crocodiles while visiting LaCoste’s storefront.
And, of course, have the chance to notice a lot more articles along the way, creating a very new-age type of customer journey. One that we’re likely to start encountering way more often in the future.
And I just want to point out that the company has a King Charles Spaniel listed under the Team section of their website, so they must be doing something right.
While all of Emperia’s creations haven’t been unified under a single roof on top of some sort of Metaverse-Mall — at least, as of August, 2023 — they are certainly a glimpse into such a future.
Yes. Kind of. Most of us did, but few remain dedicated enough to buy “real estate” in the Metaverse or plan out elaborate marketing campaigns for when it becomes populated enough.
And while other companies moved on to making their own meta-stuff or other XR projects in general, others made it their business to prepare, showcase and offer services related to virtual reality capitalism. Like, for example, Emperia: a company that can create a virtual storefront for you.
Here is a glimpse of what setting up a virtual storefront looks like.
So, the concept is pretty simple: why scroll through a regular old website with two dimensional contents, when you can build an immersive virtual environment, which better displays your goods? Not only that, but also in a way, which represents your brands and is thus way more likely to attract the right audience.
I mean, that’s basic progressive marketing. And that’s exactly what Emperia offers.
And while recreating one of your physical shop spaces is completely possible, making something beyond that is where the game is at. And speaking of beyond, creating VR-centric variants of these virtual storefronts is something that the company has started to do.
Naturally, given the current nature of VR and its unbreakable ties to entertainment, users can encounter a lot of gamification tactics among Emperia’s creations. For example, searching for crocodiles while visiting LaCoste’s storefront.
And, of course, have the chance to notice a lot more articles along the way, creating a very new-age type of customer journey. One that we’re likely to start encountering way more often in the future.
And I just want to point out that the company has a King Charles Spaniel listed under the Team section of their website, so they must be doing something right.
While all of Emperia’s creations haven’t been unified under a single roof on top of some sort of Metaverse-Mall — at least, as of August, 2023 — they are certainly a glimpse into such a future.
Things that are NOT allowed: