Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Turn your home into a magical world with Demeter, a MR narrative platformer for Meta Quest

@cosminvasile
Turn your home into a magical world with Demeter, a MR narrative platformer for Meta Quest
While everyone is talking about Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta is building an incredibly rich library of games for its Quest headsets. Recently, the studio behind Demeo revealed the first-ever official Dungeons & Dragons game coming to VR, but that’s not the only good news for Meta Quest owners.

We reported back in December about a very interesting game called Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles. What makes this game rather unique is that it’s the first procedurally Mixed Reality narrative platformer game.

Starting today, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 3 owners can get Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles, a game that mixes platforming gameplay elements and rich narrative.

Most VR games focus mostly on gameplay rather than story, so this is another aspect that makes Demeter stand out. More importantly, since the layout of playgrounds is not the same for each player, everyone’s experience will be different.

Video Thumbnail


Basically, as players interact and play with the miniature fantasy world, the game will react and adapt to their actual physical environment. Developer Novelab promises “uniquely original and unheard-of environmental, visual, and spatial effects” too.

The studio makes some bold claims such as the fact that there’s no game like Demeter, a game that has been built on the premise that MR gameplay and generative level design can be combined to offer players a unique experience.

Marketing buzz aside, this seems pretty interesting and definitely worth checking out, especially since Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles costs just $19.99. Once again, the games has been confirmed to work on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 3.

Popular stories

Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
As pre-orders of the Vision Pro continue, take a new visual tour of the spatial computer with Apple
As pre-orders of the Vision Pro continue, take a new visual tour of the spatial computer with Apple
Did Vision Pro sell out on the first day of pre-orders? No, it did not
Did Vision Pro sell out on the first day of pre-orders? No, it did not
Without AppleCare+, you could spend nearly $2,400 to repair your Vision Pro
Without AppleCare+, you could spend nearly $2,400 to repair your Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro is very thin on “spatial games” at launch
Apple Vision Pro is very thin on “spatial games” at launch
Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are live. Here’s what you need to know
Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are live. Here’s what you need to know
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Soon you may be able to use the Quest 3 on an airplane. Just like a Vision Pro.
Soon you may be able to use the Quest 3 on an airplane. Just like a Vision Pro.
Real Spatial videos on the Quest 3? Meta may take this Vision Pro exclusive from Apple
Real Spatial videos on the Quest 3? Meta may take this Vision Pro exclusive from Apple
Looks like Meta and Tencent won’t be making a budget-friendly VR headset after all
Looks like Meta and Tencent won’t be making a budget-friendly VR headset after all
An official Dungeons and Dragons VR game is in the works from the makers of Demeo
An official Dungeons and Dragons VR game is in the works from the makers of Demeo
Meta kicks off Quest VR games sale, get your favorite titles now
Meta kicks off Quest VR games sale, get your favorite titles now
Steam hit Palworld is now playable in VR thanks to universal mod
Steam hit Palworld is now playable in VR thanks to universal mod
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless