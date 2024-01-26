Turn your home into a magical world with Demeter, a MR narrative platformer for Meta Quest
While everyone is talking about Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta is building an incredibly rich library of games for its Quest headsets. Recently, the studio behind Demeo revealed the first-ever official Dungeons & Dragons game coming to VR, but that’s not the only good news for Meta Quest owners.
We reported back in December about a very interesting game called Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles. What makes this game rather unique is that it’s the first procedurally Mixed Reality narrative platformer game.
Most VR games focus mostly on gameplay rather than story, so this is another aspect that makes Demeter stand out. More importantly, since the layout of playgrounds is not the same for each player, everyone’s experience will be different.
Basically, as players interact and play with the miniature fantasy world, the game will react and adapt to their actual physical environment. Developer Novelab promises “uniquely original and unheard-of environmental, visual, and spatial effects” too.
The studio makes some bold claims such as the fact that there’s no game like Demeter, a game that has been built on the premise that MR gameplay and generative level design can be combined to offer players a unique experience.
Marketing buzz aside, this seems pretty interesting and definitely worth checking out, especially since Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles costs just $19.99. Once again, the games has been confirmed to work on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 3.
Starting today, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 3 owners can get Demeter, The Asklepios Chronicles, a game that mixes platforming gameplay elements and rich narrative.
