Dark, bloody adventure game Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice hits VR
The virtual reality realm just got a bit more thrilling. The newest addition to the VR gaming world, Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, has officially launched on Meta platforms, including the Quest 2 and Quest 3. This narrative-driven adventure lets you slip into the silent, stealthy shoes of a vampire, unraveling a tale of mystery and intrigue in the moonlit canals of Venice. Think you can handle the dark alleys and secrets of Venice as a creature of the night? It's time to find out!
Fast Travel Games are back. But this time, you're playing as Justice, a vamp with a bone to pick in the vampire underworld. Someone offed your sire and swiped a priceless relic, so you're off to Venice for some answers. And let me tell you, those Hecata vampires don't just throw a mean Halloween party; they're neck-deep in this mess.
Expect to spend a good 8 to 10 hours skulking through the game, leveling up your vamp skills, and generally doing what vamps do best – being all mysterious and powerful. You’ll be navigating the shadowy corners of the city as a vampire, invoking the thrill of the hunt and acrobatic flairs. (Via Meta)
It’s just like stepping into the boots of an elusive predator. You’ll use your vampiric prowess to track down your targets, bolstering your abilities along the way. Each mission invites a mix of brains and bravery, challenging you to engage with the locals, crack conundrums, and discover hidden treasures.
All this reminds us of the recently released Assassin’s Creed game which is all about plugging into the shoes of not one, but three master assassins, across varied eras and locations. It's a blend of the franchise’s signature stealth mechanics and agile parkour.
This isn't Fast Travel Games' first rodeo in the spooky side of VR. They were quite successful with Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife back in 2021. It's a VR horror adventure where you tap into otherworldly abilities to unravel the enigma of your untimely demise. Your new haunt? The Barclay Mansion, dripping with Hollywood glam and hidden darkness, where you'll sift through relics and use your ghostly powers to piece together puzzles. It's a part of the World of Darkness universe, so if you're into vampires and werewolves, this game's eerie atmosphere will feel like coming home... if home were haunted, that is.
Fast Travel Games hints that there’s more to come for VR enthusiasts, including a new multiplayer title "Mannequin" set for 2024.
Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, priced at $29.99, is now up for grabs on the Meta Store for Quest 3, 2, and Pro. It's a good deal for those looking to experience the darker side of VR gaming without breaking the bank. So, ready to rule the night? "Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice" is ready for you on Quest 3, 2, and Pro — dive in and let the shadows be your guide.
