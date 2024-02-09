Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Futuristic VR sports game C-Smash VRS coming to Meta Quest in April

C-Smash VRS, a love letter to SEGA’s console and arcade Cosmic Smash, is expanding to Meta Quest and PICO 4 headsets worldwide on April 4, publisher RapidEyeMovers announced this week.

The game developed by Wolf & Wood combines racket sports with block breaking. At launch, C-Smash VRS will feature over 140 stylish levels, iconic graphic design and mesmerizing original music.

This is clearly aimed at players who love a little bit of movement while they’re playing games. The game requires a lot of moving, dashing and ducking, but players will also have to perform power smashes and shots while racing against time, either solo or with a friend.

In addition to launching on Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and PICO 4 headsets, C-Smash VRS will also expand with cross-platform global leaderboards, allowing players to challenge one another’s top positions. According to developers, cross-platform multiplayer is in the cards too, but the feature will not be available at launch.

Several modes will be available in C-Smash VRS, including Head-to-Head, Firewall and Quickshot, Zen and Training, as well as an unforgiving AI BOT.

On top of that, the folks at Wolf & Wood promise an innovative emote system that allows players to communicate online using their rackets as wordless projectors.

When it comes to music, C-Smash VRS features original tracks by DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite), synth master Danalogue (The Comet is Coming), and UK music legends UNKLE.

