Futuristic VR sports game C-Smash VRS coming to Meta Quest in April
C-Smash VRS, a love letter to SEGA’s console and arcade Cosmic Smash, is expanding to Meta Quest and PICO 4 headsets worldwide on April 4, publisher RapidEyeMovers announced this week.
The game developed by Wolf & Wood combines racket sports with block breaking. At launch, C-Smash VRS will feature over 140 stylish levels, iconic graphic design and mesmerizing original music.
In addition to launching on Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and PICO 4 headsets, C-Smash VRS will also expand with cross-platform global leaderboards, allowing players to challenge one another’s top positions. According to developers, cross-platform multiplayer is in the cards too, but the feature will not be available at launch.
Several modes will be available in C-Smash VRS, including Head-to-Head, Firewall and Quickshot, Zen and Training, as well as an unforgiving AI BOT.
On top of that, the folks at Wolf & Wood promise an innovative emote system that allows players to communicate online using their rackets as wordless projectors.
When it comes to music, C-Smash VRS features original tracks by DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite), synth master Danalogue (The Comet is Coming), and UK music legends UNKLE.
This is clearly aimed at players who love a little bit of movement while they’re playing games. The game requires a lot of moving, dashing and ducking, but players will also have to perform power smashes and shots while racing against time, either solo or with a friend.
