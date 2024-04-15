Get ready to clean the Krusty Krab’s floors in PowerWash Simulator VR on Quest 3
PowerWash Simulator was a surprise hit when it first launched in 2022, and it soon saw a VR adaptation on Meta VR headsets for its player base of approximately seven million. And now the SpongeBob Squarepants DLC — which was released in June last year –- is coming to the VR port.
PowerWash Simulator is a game about, as the name suggests, power washing. Players go around different maps and use their power washers to clear any grime or filth clinging to the floors and other surfaces.
So what do you get in the SpongeBob Squarepants DLC? Six very nostalgic and familiar locations for one. These are:
The game became popular because of how it lulls players into a calming rhythm of switching nozzles and battling dirty environments. Who knew cleaning could be so fun and mesmerizing? The fact that popular YouTubers and streamers like Markiplier played the game a lot also helped.
- Conch Street
- The Bikini Bottom Bus
- The Patty Wagon
- The Invisible Boatmobile
- The Mermalair
- And, naturally, the Krusty Krab
It’s not just new maps either. The DLC adds in popular characters from the show who talk about Bikini Bottom and why it’s so dirty. This is part of the new campaign that accompanies the DLC. Another pleasant surprise is that the equipment you use has gotten a makeover too: looking much more like what you’d find characters using in episodes of SpongeBob.
Though the levels themselves are great — and nothing beats seeing your childhood shows in VR — the DLC as a whole has pretty mixed reviews. This is mostly because players think it’s overpriced at $7.99 and that locking achievements behind a paid DLC isn’t appreciated.
PowerWash Simulator VR initially received some mixed reviews because of performance issues. Most of these were patched soon after launch, and the Quest 3 got some enhancements that improved the graphical fidelity of the game.
The news of this DLC coming to the VR port comes days after reports that PowerWash Simulator developer FuturLab has been acquired by Miniclip. Whether Miniclip has any plans for PowerWash Simulator VR in the near future remains to be seen. The SpongeBob Squarepants DLC is available on the Meta store for the aforementioned price tag of $7.99.
