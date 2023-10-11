These are the absolute best VR games to get for the brand new Meta Quest 3 headset right now
Did your Quest 3 arrive yet? Awesome! Then I bet that you’re itching to get your game on one of the best VR headsets on the market right now! And did you know? The Quest 3 can not only connect to your PC, but it can also run games in standalone mode too!
And if you don’t want to be hooked up to a computer all the time, then getting games on Meta’s platform is your best bet. But even if the Quest Store doesn’t offer as many games as Steam, it still has a ton to choose from! How do you pick the best ones?
Not only that, but proper categorization is an issue! Do all of these games run on the Quest 3? Which of them actually take advantage of the Quest 3’s more powerful hardware? And most importantly: which ones are the best VR games to get?
Well, we knew that you’d ask since you’re smart like that, we decided to save you the hassle and do some research for you. Here are the best VR games that you can get for your Quest 3 right now, in no specific order!
If you’re ready to find out what the best games for the Quest 3 are, then let’s go!
Red Matter 2
Genre: Puzzle, Immersive
Price: $29.99
Red Matter 2 is a groundbreaking game for VR, because it set a very high bar when it comes to graphics. Not only that, but the immersive atmosphere of this title really sinks you in.
This game is puzzle-heavy and feels like a creepy sci-fi escape room at times. It’s a direct sequel to Red Matter, but we recommend getting the second one for one glaring reason:
This is the first game to receive an update, which provides a full graphical overhaul, specifically made in honour of the Quest 3’s release. So if you want to try a game, which looks its best on Quest 3, as of now: Red Matter 2 is your best bet!
Buy Red Matter 2
Demeo
Genre: Tabletop, RPG
Price: $39.99
If you’re into tabletop RPG games like Dungeons & Dragons — or have always wanted to try something similar — Demeo is the perfect game for you! It’s really beginner friendly and it automates a lot of the heavy rules, typically associated with pen and paper RPGs, which means that basically anyone can play.
Not only that, but this game supports multiplayer for you and your friends. And you’re going to need a solid party if you ever want to go through all of the five adventures included in the game!
Coolest part? It comes with extra minigames that aren’t only fun, but also lend themselves to the spirit of tabletop RPGs, like for example: painting miniatures.
Buy Demeo
Resident Evil 4 VR
Genre: Action, Survival Horror
Price: $36.29
I’m one of the people who took a long time to actually get to playing Resident Evil 4, but I’m so, so happy I did. Ever since then, I’ve gone back and played all possible versions of the experience — including the one on iOS, which I still own — because yes, everything you’ve heard about the game is true: it’s awesome.
It’s also pretty amazing that we can experience Leon’s adventures in VR. While the Resident Evil 4 franchise is pretty famous for its survival horror roots, RE4 isn’t that scary, especially if you’ve got a few horror classics under your belt.
Resident Evil 4 VR is a great way to re-experience one of the best games ever made in a new and fresh way, and it also comes with a Mercenaries mode, which basically lets you get more out of the game in an arcade-style fashion.
Buy Resident Evil 4 VR
Red Matter
Genre: Puzzle, Immersive
Price: $24.99
Well, now, this list wouldn’t really be complete without mentioning the first Red Matter game. Even if this one hasn’t gotten a graphical update — yet — that doesn’t mean that it looks in any way outdated or that it isn’t fun.
Plus, if you’ve already gotten, played and liked Red Matter 2, you’re going to want to know what happened in order for your character to have gotten both of you in that situation to begin with, right?
Well, lucky for you: Red Matter 2 starts off just where Red Matter ends, which means that both can be experienced separately, but for the ultimate experience: playing them together makes a lot more sense.
Plus, imagine experiencing that graphical jump for real! It would feel like being transported to the future!
Buy Red Matter
The Room VR: A Dark Matter
Genre: Puzzle, Challenging
Price: $29.99
Seriously, if you’ve never played a game set in “The Room” series, you need to do yourself a favor and start somewhere. These games are not only beautiful, but brilliantly designed, but in terms of game design and the fantastic ideas displayed through the games’ puzzles.
The entire series is pretty immersive, but getting to experience the layers of complexity, typically found in The Room, in VR is just a whole other story. Which, if not obvious by now, you certainly need to see!
If you enjoy fun and engaging puzzles that can really get your head buzzing and slightly-creepy, alchemy-era lore, then The Room in VR is a must-have experience, especially in October!
Buy The Room VR
Lies Beneath
Genre: Survival Horror, Action
Price: $29.99
Speaking of October, it is Spooky Season, so we can’t really call this list complete without a proper horror game. Lucky for you, Lies Beneath is available on the Quest platform, with its unique cell-shaded art style and gothic visuals.
While this one is dubbed as “Survival Horror”, it’s the more modern rendition of the genre, where you are provided with means to protect yourself, as long as you can muster the sanity to do so. Melee weapons, shotguns and pistols may be your allies.
Lies Beneath is quite atmospheric too, as it will allow you to uncover a mystery as you play. But will you be able to keep your wits about you in order to do that, when you’re surrounded by terrifying creatures?
Buy Lies Beneath
I Expect You To Die 3
Genre: Puzzle, Adventure
Price: $24.99
And now for something completely different:
Have you ever wanted to be a secret agent, who has become a part of an unintentionally silly series of events?
If the answer to that question is a resounding yes, then look no further then I Expect You To Die 3. I mean, if there are already three games in the series, then you can probably guess that some sort of success has manifested itself for this one.
You’ll be tasked with disarming bombs and retrieving far to reach objects, but you’ll also be able to communicate with a robot and eat hot dogs. Oh, and there are also some proper AR elements to this one, but in a more conventional sense: like real-world you getting to do something to help VR-you out in-game.
Buy I Expect You To Die 3
Tetris Effect: Connected
Genre: Really? You need me to type it out?
Price: $29.99
What? Did you really expect me to not include a Tetris VR game in a list, which contains the best VR games for the Quest 3?
At this point, if you don’t know what Tetris is, then you’re doing something wrong. So instead of me explaining what Tetris is, I’ll tell you that it’s a must-have experience, because the amount of de-stress that it can help you achieve is just miraculous.
Oh, and also, this is the new-new-new version of the timeless classic, which includes various gimmicks such as co-op and online modes and customization options that will let you make the Tetris board more to your liking.
Now, I can’t really say that this one boasts any VR-specific or VR-enabled features, but I can say that its visuals are a bit more immersive in VR, if the art direction is to your liking.
But, again: it’s Tetris. If there’s a game that you need to have on every possible platform in order to call it a real gaming platform, it’s Tetris.
Buy Tetris
Beat Saber
Genre: Rhythm, Action
Price: $26.41
Owning a game system that doesn’t have a Tetris port for it is pretty much the same as owning any sort of VR headset without having Beat Saber for it. And the only reason you would disagree is if you’ve never played Beat Saber to begin with.
Trust me: yes, it’s worth it. It’s also great for cardio, by the way, but that also means that you’re going to have to be prepared to get sweaty and maybe invest in some towels, dedicated for parties.
No joke, Beat Saber is really hard to stop playing once you get into it, regardless of whether you are playing alone or with friends. There are also numerous difficulty options, so that anyone can play.
Oh, and in case the selling point wasn't obvious: you slash colorful cubes through actual lightsabers to a banging beat. What more could you ever possibly ask for?
Buy Beat Saber
Until You Fall
Genre: Hack-and-Slash, Roguelike
Price: $24.99
Well, if you’re like me and really liked the Infinity Blade series, which was exclusive to iOS back in the day, then you’ve probably always kind of hoped that the series would get a revival someday, but in VR.
Well, such a title basically exists and it’s called Until You Fall. This game, whose visuals look like a mixture between high fantasy and cyberpunk, basically allows you to slash your way through enemies, using your actual hands.
And, yeah, it’s just as fun as you can imagine! Especially when you take into account the soundtrack, which is impressively solid. Plus, the game recently got support for two-handed weapons, so if you’ve ever wanted to see what it feels like to use a war hammer, then you can actually do that now.
Buy Until You Fall
Crazy Kung Fu
Genre: Action, Fitness
Price: $14.99
Have you ever wanted to make like Kung Fu Panda and try to become the Dragon Warrior? Well, playing Crazy Kung Fu probably won’t make you a master over Kung Fu magic like in the movie, but I can guarantee you that playing this one will likely be just as challenging as it was for Po to get through his ordeals.
Plus, I mean, come on, it’s called Crazy Kung Fu.
Training? Yes. Challenges? Yes. Your sweat and maybe-even-tears-but-in-a-good-way? Yes!
This one gets the closest to being a proper fitness app, but its setting and approach to the challenges it presents you with still make it feel more like a game. If you’ve ever wanted to find out if you’ve got what it takes to become a Kung Fu master, then this one is for you.
Buy Crazy Kung Fu
Frequently Asked Questions
Meta has promised to give the Quest 3 a dedicated category in the store, so that it would be easier for fans to filter out the best games for this latest headset, but until that time comes, we hope that this list will set you on the right path.
Still though, now that you’ve gone through the list, you must have a ton of new questions buzzing in your head. If that’s the case, let me try to predict the top ones and respond in advance:
Which game should I get first?
Well, I need to respond to this one with another question: Would you rather get something that you can play at any time or are you in the mood for an adventure?
If you’d rather go on an adventure, then picking something like Red Matter 2 or Resident Evil 4 is your best bet. But if you’d rather have something that you can play at any time, then you should go for Beat Saber or Tetris.
Or, you can get something like Demeo or Until You Fall, which offer a mixture of the two.
Do my previous games carry over from the Quest 2?
Yes, absolutely! The Quest 3 is fully backwards compatible and older games can even take advantage of the newer hardware through running more smoothly and looking better on the Quest 3’s brand-new lenses.
Oh, also: if you’ve purchased any of these before, you won’t have to buy them again and the same can probably be said for the future, but we’ll wait until the Quest 4 comes out before we can say for sure.
Do these games have Mixed-Reality features?
Now, some of these titles — like Demeo — have AR and MR modes, but this list is more so geared towards VR. Plus, the Quest 3’s awesome MR abilities are still expanding. As soon as enough MR titles are available, we’ll probably revisit the idea of making a dedicated list.
Do I need a Meta account to play these games?
Well, in short: if you want to play them in standalone, then yes.
Some of these games are available in other platforms too, though, like Steam. If you own any of them, then you can leverage your Quest 3’s PC-VR capabilities and play the title straight from your computer.
This list focuses on games, which are available in standalone mode, because from our point of view, that’s the future of mainstream VR gaming.
Some titles are definitely worth dealing with cables and streaming, but you also need a portable library of games, because a powerful PC isn’t exactly as easy to move around as a headset.
Can I purchase these games from the Quest 3?
Yes, the Quest Store is available as an app on your Quest 3. As soon as you open that up — and as long as you’ve set up your account and added a payment method — buying any one of them would be as easy as pressing the right “Buy” button.
That being said, if you’re logged in to the same account on the device you’re reading this article from, then you can follow any of the links positioned at the bottom of each game’s individual entry here and purchase the game through Meta’s online store too.
Then, all that’s left is to download the game to your Quest 3!
Do these games run on the Quest 2 too?
While this list aims at presenting the best games for the Quest 3, most if not all of them will run on the Quest 2 or other Meta-branded headsets too. If you’d like to double check, you can open up any entry and check the details on the page.
And for now, that’s all for PhoneArena’s picks of the best VR games that you can buy for your Quest 3 in order to use it in standalone mode! Did we manage to include one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments below!
Things that are NOT allowed: