These are the absolute best VR games to get for the brand new Meta Quest 3 headset right now

Awesome!

Quest 3

Quest 3

Quest 3

Quest 3

Genre

Price

Quest 3

Genre

Price

Genre

Price

Genre

Price

Genre

Price

Genre

Price

Genre

Price

completely

Genre

Really?

Price

Quest 3

Genre

Price

Genre

Price

Crazy Kung Fu

Genre

Price

: Action, Fitness: $14.99Have you ever wanted to make like Kung Fu Panda and try to become the Dragon Warrior? Well, playing Crazy Kung Fu probably won’t make you a master over Kung Fu magic like in the movie, but I can guarantee you that playing this one will likely be just as challenging as it was for Po to get through his ordeals.Plus, I mean, come on, it’s called Crazy Kung Fu.Training? Yes. Challenges? Yes. Your sweat and maybe-even-tears-but-in-a-good-way? Yes!This one gets the closest to being a proper fitness app, but its setting and approach to the challenges it presents you with still make it feel more like a game. If you’ve ever wanted to find out if you’ve got what it takes to become a Kung Fu master, then this one is for you.