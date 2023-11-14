From virtual worlds to real healing with Australia's innovative VR therapy

Quest 2









Anshul is pretty proud of this setup, and he's not just keeping it in Australia. He's taking it to the UK too. And why not? It's a groundbreaking combo of VR, muscle stimulation, and sensory feedback. So next time you hear about VR, remember it's not just for games — it's helping people get their lives back after some pretty serious injuries.













Now, let me tell you, it wasn't a walk in the park for the team to get here. They faced some real head-scratchers, especially with the VR headset cameras. You see, it initially had a bit of a hiccup with the hand-tracking tools because of the haptic gloves they developed. But, like true champs, they hustled through user testing and tweaks to get it just right.



But Neuromersiv isn't alone in this VR health revolution. Companies worldwide, like Rocket VR, Virti, OssoVR, and Rendever, are exploring VR to treat patients. Even Penumbra in the US teamed up with HTC VIVE to offer cutting-edge VR therapy solutions.(Vis



So, what's the big deal with VR in healthcare? It's all about transforming the way we do therapy. It's not just about getting better; it's about enjoying the journey to recovery. That's the kind of future we might see with VR in healthcare: exciting, innovative, and totally game-changing! Now, let me tell you, it wasn't a walk in the park for the team to get here. They faced some real head-scratchers, especially with thecameras. You see, it initially had a bit of a hiccup with the hand-tracking tools because of the haptic gloves they developed. But, like true champs, they hustled through user testing and tweaks to get it just right.But Neuromersiv isn't alone in this VR health revolution. Companies worldwide, like Rocket VR, Virti, OssoVR, and Rendever, are exploring VR to treat patients. Even Penumbra in the US teamed up with HTC VIVE to offer cutting-edge VR therapy solutions.(Vis XR Today So, what's the big deal with VR in healthcare? It's all about transforming the way we do therapy. It's not just about getting better; it's about enjoying the journey to recovery. That's the kind of future we might see with VR in healthcare: exciting, innovative, and totally game-changing!

What's really mind-blowing is how this system works. If you're trying to do something like brush your teeth in VR but can't quite grab that virtual toothbrush, the gloves give you a little electrical nudge to help out. It's all about retraining your brain and muscles to work together again.Anshul also added: