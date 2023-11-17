Ezio in VR! Assassin's Creed Nexus VR launches with iconic assassins
Hey there, VR warriors! Remember when we last talked about an upcoming VR game in the AC franchise? Well, the wait is over! Get ready to strap in and step into history with Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR – the game has finally launched.
This isn't just your typical addition to the series; it's a whole new immersive experience, letting you embody a master assassin in the richly detailed worlds of ancient Greece, colonial America, and renaissance Italy. And yes, you'll even rub virtual shoulders with the likes of Leonardo da Vinci — and if you don't know this guy, he’s the artist behind the famed Mona Lisa painting.
The concept of playing as different assassins across various time periods isn't new for the hit game series, but Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is said to bring a fresh twist by immersing you in these experiences through VR. It's not just about the gadgets or the signature moves; it's about stepping into new dimensions. You're not just controlling Ezio, Connor, and Kassandra; you're stepping into their boots, seeing their worlds through VR.
As the creative director pointed out, the magic of VR is its ability to immerse you deeply into stories and worlds. Then I suppose Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR isn't just about action; it looks like a rich narrative journey where you play as an elite hacker, reliving memories of these three iconic assassins. It's the blending of stealth, climbing, parkour, and your own physical movements. Well, I can't wait to see if it lives up to the hype!
This isn't just your typical addition to the series; it's a whole new immersive experience, letting you embody a master assassin in the richly detailed worlds of ancient Greece, colonial America, and renaissance Italy. And yes, you'll even rub virtual shoulders with the likes of Leonardo da Vinci — and if you don't know this guy, he’s the artist behind the famed Mona Lisa painting.
Now, for those of you wielding the best VR headsets out there, such as the Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, or Quest Pro, this is where it gets interesting, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is ready to rumble on your Meta headset with moves such as: parkour, stealth, and combat. Ever dreamed of whipping out a blade with a simple wrist flick? Well, dream no more, because it's here. It's a blend of the best of Assassin's Creed with the immersive power of VR.
Meta had a chat with the game’s creative director David Votypka, who was buzzing with excitement about bringing this epic brand into the VR dimension. He states:
I’ll just say it wasn’t exactly a short project. :) When you think about all of the core features that were established over 15 years of AC games, it meant that we had a large set of mechanics that needed to be included to make a full, proper AC game in VR. Some of the highlights that come to mind include the development of parkour—and the hidden blade.
The concept of playing as different assassins across various time periods isn't new for the hit game series, but Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is said to bring a fresh twist by immersing you in these experiences through VR. It's not just about the gadgets or the signature moves; it's about stepping into new dimensions. You're not just controlling Ezio, Connor, and Kassandra; you're stepping into their boots, seeing their worlds through VR.
As the creative director pointed out, the magic of VR is its ability to immerse you deeply into stories and worlds. Then I suppose Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR isn't just about action; it looks like a rich narrative journey where you play as an elite hacker, reliving memories of these three iconic assassins. It's the blending of stealth, climbing, parkour, and your own physical movements. Well, I can't wait to see if it lives up to the hype!
So, are you ready to don the hood and step into the hidden world of the Assassins? Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is available now on Meta Quest platforms for $39.99 and you can check it out here. Get ready for an adventure, all from the comfort of your VR headset!
Things that are NOT allowed: