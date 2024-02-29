Arcade Paradise VR lets you turn your room into the ultimate arcade
Arcade Paradise is a love letter to the 90s arcade rooms. The game developed by Nosebleed Interactive made its debut on PC back in 2022 and gathered more than 800 positive user reviews on Steam.
If you’re into retro arcade games and you own a Meta Quest headset, you’ll be happy to know that Arcade Paradise VR is coming in Spring 2024 and pre-orders include a 10 percent discount.
So, instead of indefinitely running a laundromat, you’re following your dream and try to replace all the washing machines with arcade units. Of course, you’ll have to do various chores like laundry, toilet scrubbing, and other similar “boring” activities to earn the money required to buy more arcade units.
The cherry on top is the game’s new Future Home: Enter Reality mode, which allows players to place and play their arcade cabinets anywhere in the world. The new Mixed Reality mode makes it possible to freely place cabinets wherever you want in your room.
Arcade Paradise VR promises to offer over 30 hours of fun, but that could easily go higher thanks to the Future Home: Enter Reality mode.
Just like the PC version, Arcade Paradise VR sends players back in time for an immersive experience exuding with gaming nostalgia. The game is set in the fictional town of Grindstone, and you’re supposed to play a rebel teenager going against your father’s wishes to take on the family business.
