Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Arcade Paradise VR lets you turn your room into the ultimate arcade

@cosminvasile
Arcade Paradise VR lets you turn your room into the ultimate arcade
Arcade Paradise is a love letter to the 90s arcade rooms. The game developed by Nosebleed Interactive made its debut on PC back in 2022 and gathered more than 800 positive user reviews on Steam.

If you’re into retro arcade games and you own a Meta Quest headset, you’ll be happy to know that Arcade Paradise VR is coming in Spring 2024 and pre-orders include a 10 percent discount.

Just like the PC version, Arcade Paradise VR sends players back in time for an immersive experience exuding with gaming nostalgia. The game is set in the fictional town of Grindstone, and you’re supposed to play a rebel teenager going against your father’s wishes to take on the family business.

So, instead of indefinitely running a laundromat, you’re following your dream and try to replace all the washing machines with arcade units. Of course, you’ll have to do various chores like laundry, toilet scrubbing, and other similar “boring” activities to earn the money required to buy more arcade units.

Video Thumbnail


The cherry on top is the game’s new Future Home: Enter Reality mode, which allows players to place and play their arcade cabinets anywhere in the world. The new Mixed Reality mode makes it possible to freely place cabinets wherever you want in your room.

Arcade Paradise VR promises to offer over 30 hours of fun, but that could easily go higher thanks to the Future Home: Enter Reality mode.

Popular stories

Hilarious clip shows what happens when a Vision Pro headset is exchanged for a pair of ski goggles
Hilarious clip shows what happens when a Vision Pro headset is exchanged for a pair of ski goggles
Qualcomm’s Head of XR leaves the company after 20 years
Qualcomm’s Head of XR leaves the company after 20 years
Research firm says Apple spends this much in parts for each Vision Pro headset
Research firm says Apple spends this much in parts for each Vision Pro headset
Meta shows how mixed reality puzzles can be adapted to any room layout
Meta shows how mixed reality puzzles can be adapted to any room layout
Stilt VR platformer bounces its way to Meta Quest, Steam VR and PS VR2 in March
Stilt VR platformer bounces its way to Meta Quest, Steam VR and PS VR2 in March
Meta and LG may be teaming up for the Quest Pro 2, but will it really run on WebOS? [UPDATE]
Meta and LG may be teaming up for the Quest Pro 2, but will it really run on WebOS? [UPDATE]
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple’s Vision Pro possibly exceeded expectations. Is a global launch next on the agenda?
Apple’s Vision Pro possibly exceeded expectations. Is a global launch next on the agenda?
2024 will be the year of the Meta AR glasses… But they are “internal only”
2024 will be the year of the Meta AR glasses… But they are “internal only”
Qualcomm’s Head of XR leaves the company after 20 years
Qualcomm’s Head of XR leaves the company after 20 years
Hilarious clip shows what happens when a Vision Pro headset is exchanged for a pair of ski goggles
Hilarious clip shows what happens when a Vision Pro headset is exchanged for a pair of ski goggles
AI smart glasses, like the ones by Meta, have caught Apple's eye, but where did the AR dream go?
AI smart glasses, like the ones by Meta, have caught Apple's eye, but where did the AR dream go?
Unofficial VR port for Tomb Raider coming soon to Meta Quest
Unofficial VR port for Tomb Raider coming soon to Meta Quest
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless