YouTube starts restoring accounts, playlists, and channels accidentally removed by a "bug"

The YouTube Android app is pictured as it appears on an Android phone.
Have you been banned from YouTube for uploading videos that violate the video streamer's "spam, deceptive practices, and scams policy?" Has YouTube accused you of violating this policy even though you've never uploaded a video in your life? As a result of what is being called a "bug" by the video streamer, several YouTube channels were incorrectly taken down for also violating the aforementioned spam and scam policy. Additionally, some users also reported that they cannot access paid subscriptions to YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, and YouTube Music.

Starting yesterday afternoon, YouTube began the process of reinstating channels that were not supposed to be removed from the service. "All channels incorrectly removed for Spam & Deceptive Practices have been fully reinstated," the video streamer noted on a support page. Access to paid memberships has also been restored.

"We’re working on reinstating the last few videos, thanks for bearing with us! We know this was a frustrating experience, really appreciate your patience while we sort this out. If you’re still experiencing any issues, please don’t hesitate to reach out!"-YouTube

YouTube also points out that some creators who have a YouTube channel that was accidentally removed and subsequently reinstated might have some content-like playlists-missing. The video streamer tells users, "Don't worry - this is just a delay and all your content will soon be restored."

The original notice and subsequent updates on the support page have been addressed to "Content Creators" even though some non-content creators have been unable to access their YouTube account, watch YouTube videos, or listen to YouTube Music. And with some paid subscriptions, like YouTube Premium, not available, saved content cannot be viewed including playlists.

YouTube says a bug led it to mistakenly remove channels created by some users of the streaming app. | Image credit-9to5Google

Whether you're a creator, a subscriber to a paid YouTube service, or a regular Joe who visits YouTube often, the "bug" is certainly inconvenient. Users were informed that they were banned from the platform or had their channel taken down via an email that said, "We have reviewed your content and found severe or repeated violations of our spam, deceptive practices, and scam policy. Because of this, we have removed your channel from YouTube."

The email from YouTube explains the appeals process and several have used that as a way to get their account and channels restored. With this restoration, some users said that their playlists returned. However, others say that they have yet to recover their playlists. Hopefully, the actions initiated by YouTube on Friday will lead to a complete recovery for all YouTube accounts affected by the "bug."

YouTube is owned by Google which purchased the video streamer almost 18 years ago for $1.65 billion. According to Statista, the brand value of YouTube this year is $31.7 billion.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

