Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Your Instagram Stories just got restyled with Meta AI

Meta AI lets users completely reimagine photos and videos with easy text prompts and preset effects.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Android Apps
A photo featuring a smartphone with the Instagram app opened on it.
Meta is rolling out its AI-powered photo and video editing directly inside Instagram Stories, letting you tweak, swap, or completely transform your content just by typing a text prompt.

Restyle your Stories


Want to erase that stray photobomber, add a crown, throw in a sunset, or just give your story a funky new vibe? Meta AI now makes all that possible – and yes, it even works with playful Add Yours stickers so friends can join in.

You’ll find the new tools under the “Restyle” menu, accessible at the top of Instagram Stories when tapping the paintbrush icon. From there, you pick “add,” “remove,” or “change” and type what you want. Meta gives examples like switching your hair color, adding props, or changing backgrounds.

The new Restyle menu sits at top. | Image credit – Meta

There are also preset effects for quick edits: swap outfits, add sunglasses, or give your photo a watercolor style. For videos, you can make it snow or throw in flames – and yes, video edits only work with presets. Once your creation is ready, hit “Done” and share your story.

You can choose from presets, too. | Image credit – Meta

To get the best results, Meta suggests thinking about:

  • Subject: “Add a crown on the girl’s head”
  • Lighting & mood: “Add dramatic lighting” or “light from a single paparazzi flash”
  • Composition: “Place in the bottom left corner” or “in the background”
  • Style: “Make photorealistic” or “film noir style”
  • Location: “In Paris” or “outer space”

Meta AI can clean up unwanted objects directly in Stories. | Image credit – Meta

Add Yours stickers make it easy for friends to copy your edits or start a mini trend. Just swipe up on your restyled image before sharing to add the sticker, and others can select their own image and apply the same edit.

Making AI editing more accessible


Meta has offered AI edits on Instagram before, but only through the chatbot. Adding text prompts directly in Stories makes the tools way easier to use and way more accessible.

Just remember, using Meta AI on Instagram means you agree to Meta’s AI Terms of Service, which let the platform analyze your photos, videos, and well… everything.

Recommended Stories

Which AI feature would you try first?

Vote View Result
 

AI is everywhere, for better or worse


Meta is clearly keeping up with the AI craze – everyone is. Personally, I don’t care much about these AI features; to me, they feel like gimmicks. However, the reality is, features like this are what a lot of people actually want right now.

While Google, OpenAI, and yes, Meta are building some seriously complex AI models, most of them aren’t perfect or are way too expensive for everyone to access. The tools Meta is shipping? They work fine, and that’s enough for casual users. So bringing Meta AI to Stories totally makes sense.

Your Instagram Stories just got restyled with Meta AI

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 3

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 1

Apple Vs Samsung

by TuGa121 • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Samsung delays Galaxy S26 series, here’s how long you need to wait
Samsung delays Galaxy S26 series, here’s how long you need to wait

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy XR fixes all of the mistakes Apple Vision Pro made
Samsung Galaxy XR fixes all of the mistakes Apple Vision Pro made
How Jobs' abrasive nature got Corning to build the display for the OG iPhone
How Jobs' abrasive nature got Corning to build the display for the OG iPhone
A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless