Your Instagram Stories just got restyled with Meta AI

Restyle your Stories

Want to erase that stray photobomber, add a crown, throw in a sunset, or just give your story a funky new vibe? Meta AI now makes all that possible – and yes, it even works with playful Add Yours stickers so friends can join in.



You’ll find the new tools under the “Restyle” menu, accessible at the top of Instagram Stories when tapping the paintbrush icon. From there, you pick “add,” “remove,” or “change” and type what you want. Meta gives examples like switching your hair color, adding props, or changing backgrounds. Want to erase that stray photobomber, add a crown, throw in a sunset, or just give your story a funky new vibe? Meta AI now makes all that possible – and yes, it even works with playful Add Yours stickers so friends can join in.You’ll find the new tools under the “Restyle” menu, accessible at the top of Instagram Stories when tapping the paintbrush icon. From there, you pick “add,” “remove,” or “change” and type what you want. Meta gives examples like switching your hair color, adding props, or changing backgrounds.





The new Restyle menu sits at top. | Image credit – Meta

There are also preset effects for quick edits: swap outfits, add sunglasses, or give your photo a watercolor style. For videos, you can make it snow or throw in flames – and yes, video edits only work with presets. Once your creation is ready, hit “Done” and share your story. There are also preset effects for quick edits: swap outfits, add sunglasses, or give your photo a watercolor style. For videos, you can make it snow or throw in flames – and yes, video edits only work with presets. Once your creation is ready, hit “Done” and share your story.

You can choose from presets, too. | Image credit – Meta

To get the best results, Meta suggests thinking about:



Subject: “Add a crown on the girl’s head”

“Add a crown on the girl’s head” Lighting & mood: “Add dramatic lighting” or “light from a single paparazzi flash”

“Add dramatic lighting” or “light from a single paparazzi flash” Composition: “Place in the bottom left corner” or “in the background”

“Place in the bottom left corner” or “in the background” Style: “Make photorealistic” or “film noir style”

“Make photorealistic” or “film noir style” Location: “In Paris” or “outer space”

Meta AI can clean up unwanted objects directly in Stories. | Image credit – Meta

Add Yours stickers make it easy for friends to copy your edits or start a mini trend. Just swipe up on your restyled image before sharing to add the sticker, and others can select their own image and apply the same edit.

Making AI editing more accessible

Meta has offered AI edits on Instagram before, but only through the chatbot. Adding text prompts directly in Stories makes the tools way easier to use and way more accessible.



Just remember, using Meta AI on Instagram means you agree to Meta’s AI Terms of Service, which let the platform analyze your photos, videos, and well… everything. To get the best results, Meta suggests thinking about:Add Yours stickers make it easy for friends to copy your edits or start a mini trend. Just swipe up on your restyled image before sharing to add the sticker, and others can select their own image and apply the same edit.Meta has offered AI edits on Instagram before, but only through the chatbot. Adding text prompts directly in Stories makes the tools way easier to use and way more accessible.Just remember, using Meta AI on Instagram means you agree to Meta’s AI Terms of Service, which let the platform analyze your photos, videos, and well… everything.



Recommended Stories

Which AI feature would you try first? Remove photobombers or clutter. Swap outfits or hair colors. Add props, crowns, or funky effects. Transform backgrounds or go full creative. Remove photobombers or clutter. 0% Swap outfits or hair colors. 0% Add props, crowns, or funky effects. 0% Transform backgrounds or go full creative. 0%

AI is everywhere, for better or worse

Meta is clearly keeping up with the AI craze – everyone is. Personally, I don’t care much about these AI features; to me, they feel like gimmicks. However, the reality is, features like this are what a lot of people actually want right now.



While Meta is clearly keeping up with the AI craze – everyone is. Personally, I don’t care much about these AI features; to me, they feel like gimmicks. However, the reality is, features like this are what a lot of people actually want right now.While Google , OpenAI, and yes, Meta are building some seriously complex AI models, most of them aren’t perfect or are way too expensive for everyone to access. The tools Meta is shipping? They work fine, and that’s enough for casual users. So bringing Meta AI to Stories totally makes sense.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer