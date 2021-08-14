Major phone manufacturer leaks the specs for one of its upcoming phones

Xiaomi accidentally leaks the specs for the Redmi 10







The phone is supposed to be unveiled this Wednesday, August 18th and everything about the handset will be revealed then. But why should you have to wait? According to Xiaomi itself, the Redmi 10 will sport a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz variable refresh rate. By changing the refresh rate depending on the content being shown on the display, the phone's battery gets a reprieve every now and then.





Updating a handset's screen every 90 seconds can put a serious dent in its battery life. But by dropping the refresh rate down when the content on the screen is static (when emails and texts are displayed, for example) and hiking it to make scrolling and animations buttery smooth, users should get plenty of life from the 5000mAh battery that powers the phone. While the battery supports 18W fast charging, the Redmi 10 will ship with a 22.5W charger.





The phone will have MediaTek's new Helio G88 SoC under the hood along with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. A quad-camera setup graces the back of the phone and includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP Ultra-wide camera, a 2MP Macro for closeups, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie snapper in front which appears as a centered hole-punch cutout on the screen.





The device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 is pre-installed out of the box. About the only thing that Xiaomi failed to share was the pricing of the new phone. It does have a premium look compared to the predecessor model and anything that Xiaomi didn't blab about should be revealed by them this coming week.





Xiaomi has managed to become the world's top smartphone manufacturer , at least for the moment, thanks to its value for money pricing that has made the brand a huge seller in India. It's growth worldwide soared during the second quarter of 2021to 53 million units shipped from 26 million during the same quarter last year. And Xiaomi has managed to take the crown for the period from April through June even though it does not sell its handsets in the world's third largest market, the United States.





During the quarter, Xiaomi was responsible for a leading 17.1% of handsets shipped globally while Samsung and Apple's market shares were 15.7% and 14.3% respectively. The last time neither Samsung or Apple topped the smartphone shipping standings, the crown belonged to Huawei just before the company's fall from grace.



Xiaomi was temporarily blacklisted by the U.S. Department of Defense





Had it not been for the U.S. placing Huawei on the Entity List banning the firm from accessing its U.S. suppliers and blocking it from buying cutting- edge chips, the manufacturer would be the top smartphone vendor in the world. Instead, after jettisoning its Honor sub-brand for reportedly $15 billion, Huawei is expected to finish seventh in the league standings this year with Honor right behind it.





Not that Xiaomi wasn't targeted by the Trump administration earlier this year. Just a week before Donald Trump left office, Xiaomi was one of nine Chinese firms blacklisted by the U.S. because of an award that Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun received from China's MIIT; this is the government agency that oversees the country's policies related to technology and industrial policy.





Because of the blacklisting, U.S. investors in Xiaomi would have been forced to sell their holdings in the company by this November. However, in May the U.S. Department of Defense agreed to remove the company from the blacklist and would no longer be "designated a Communist Chinese Military Company."