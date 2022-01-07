Xiaomi secures patent for all-screen fingerprint scanner

Xiaomi secures patent for all-screen fingerprint scanner0
That being said, recent news of a newly patented technology by Xiaomi points at a possible future advancement in under-display fingerprint scanners. The patent was recently awarded to the tech giant by the Chinese national patent database and it describes an all-screen fingerprint reader. (via Gizmochina)
Xiaomi’s all-screen fingerprint scanner explained
At the base of this new under-display fingerprint scanner technology lie a multitude of infrared LED light transmitters, which are positioned below the capacitive touch screen layer. The transmitters’ job is, as you might have guessed, to transmit the light, which reflects onto your skin.
In other words, if we would paint a mental picture of the whole display from top to bottom, it would be:
- capacitive touch screen layer
- infrared light receivers
- infrared LED light transmitters
- AMOLED display.
Now, admittedly this sounds cool, but it is still what is called an optical fingerprint sensor. There are other types out there, like the ultrasonic sensors found on some Samsung phones that are arguably quicker and safer. The issue with those, however, is the manufacturing cost. Also, getting the whole screen to be one huge ultrasonic sensor could likely prove much more difficult.