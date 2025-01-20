X, YouTube, Meta sign the EU's updated Code of Conduct to improve handling hate speech

Multiple logos of Facebook and Instagram stacked on top of each other.
The European Commission has introduced an updated Code of Conduct to improve the handling of illegal hate speech on online platforms. This initiative is designed to align with the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the goal is ensuring that online services operate responsibly… and comply with EU regulations.

The updated Code of Conduct was signed by many companies and platforms like Dailymotion, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch, X, YouTube, and more.

The revised Code of Conduct focuses on several key areas. It encourages online platforms to strengthen their procedures for identifying and removing content that constitutes illegal hate speech as defined by EU and national laws. Remember kids, it's important what has been written, but it's even more important who gets to decide what constitutes hate speech.

Transparency is also a priority, the European Commission says, with the Code emphasizing the need for platforms to provide clear information about their content moderation policies and actions. This includes explaining to users what constitutes illegal content and how it is addressed.

Users are to be empowered with tools to report illegal hate speech easily and receive timely feedback on the actions taken in response to their reports.

Additionally, the Code promotes collaboration between platforms, national authorities, and law enforcement agencies to tackle the spread of hate speech effectively.

Platforms are also expected to submit regular reports detailing their efforts to combat illegal content, including data on the volume and speed of content removal.

The Commission also points out that freedom of expression is a basic right, but it should not be used to spread hate or violence. Illegal hate speech harms democracy and threatens values like dignity, equality, and freedom.

EU rules from 2008 require countries to make hate speech based on race, religion, or ethnicity a crime. Many countries have added gender, disability, and sexual orientation to these laws.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

