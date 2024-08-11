X (formerly Twitter) now lets you sort replies on iPhone and the web

rolling out now: sort replies on any post by most relevant, recent, or liked pic.twitter.com/bBjaRliUxZ — X (@X) August 9, 2024









The decision to add a sorting feature comes after X made a number of controversial changes to its platform, including the introduction of X Premium. This subscription service, which costs $8 per month, gives users a blue checkmark and a boost to the top of the replies section. It also gives users access to a number of other features, such as the ability to edit tweets and undo tweets. It will be interesting to see what other changes X makes to its platform in the future.

The most relevant option will likely prioritize replies from users who pay for X Premium, a subscription service that offers a number of perks, including a blue checkmark and a boost to the top of the replies section. The most recent and most liked options are self-explanatory, and will show you the newest or most popular replies, respectively.While this new feature is a welcome addition, it does have one downside: the setting you choose for reply sorting doesn't get saved, so you'll have to reselect it every time you view a new tweet.Despite this minor inconvenience, the new sorting feature is a step in the right direction for X. It gives users more control over their experience, and makes it easier to find the most valuable replies to a tweet. It's also a sign that X is listening to its users, and is willing to make changes to improve the platform.