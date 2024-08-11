Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
By
X (formerly Twitter) now lets you sort replies on iPhone and the web
X, previously known as Twitter, has added a new feature that allows you to sort through replies in a more organized way. This comes as a relief for those tired of seeing sponsored content flood the replies section.

The new sorting feature, which has been added to the iOS and web versions of the app, lets you sort replies by relevance, recency, or popularity (number of likes). This gives users more control over what they see, and makes it easier to find the most valuable replies to a tweet.


The most relevant option will likely prioritize replies from users who pay for X Premium, a subscription service that offers a number of perks, including a blue checkmark and a boost to the top of the replies section. The most recent and most liked options are self-explanatory, and will show you the newest or most popular replies, respectively.

While this new feature is a welcome addition, it does have one downside: the setting you choose for reply sorting doesn't get saved, so you'll have to reselect it every time you view a new tweet.

Despite this minor inconvenience, the new sorting feature is a step in the right direction for X. It gives users more control over their experience, and makes it easier to find the most valuable replies to a tweet. It's also a sign that X is listening to its users, and is willing to make changes to improve the platform.

The decision to add a sorting feature comes after X made a number of controversial changes to its platform, including the introduction of X Premium. This subscription service, which costs $8 per month, gives users a blue checkmark and a boost to the top of the replies section. It also gives users access to a number of other features, such as the ability to edit tweets and undo tweets. It will be interesting to see what other changes X makes to its platform in the future.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

