Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
BlackBerry Android Camera 5G

Flagship camera array rumored for first 5G BlackBerry phone

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 03, 2021, 8:01 PM
Flagship camera array rumored for first 5G BlackBerry phone
Back last August we told you that OnwardMobility had licensed the BlackBerry name and planned on producing the first 5G 'Berry sometime this year. But that was approximately eight months ago and all we know about the upcoming handset is that it will feature the iconic BlackBerry QWERTY keyboard, carry a flagship-style camera (more on that below) and support 5G connectivity. It is supposed to see the light of day sometime during the first half of this year but according to TechRadar, that might be delayed.

Ever since the BlackBerry Priv was released on November 6th, 2015, all 'Berry models have been powered by Android and we expect the same for the upcoming phone. BlackBerry has yet to reveal any of the terms of its licensing agreement with OnwardMobility, but the latter has mentioned smartphones with an "s" which means that a whole line of new BlackBerry handsets could be in the works. Much will depend on whether there is demand for the next model.


TechRadar says that based on information that it heard, the new BlackBerry might be equipped with flagship style cameras that will force the phone to be sold at a higher price than previous BlackBerry models. OnwardMobility says that the device will be aimed at both the consumer and enterprise markets.

OnwardMobility CEO Peter Franklin says, "More than half of the global population own smartphones today, so the market is enormous. What’s been missing, however, is the ultra-secure and productivity-centric smartphone that can address the needs of enterprise users, government users and security-conscious consumers – and that’s the gap we expect to fill."

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Google Pixel 6 will be powered by a custom chipset: report
Popular stories
Microsoft teams up with the US Army in a $22bn deal: Is AR the future?
Popular stories
Sony schedules event; 5G flagship Xperia 1 III could debut April 14

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
T-Mobile's cheapest 5G plans are getting even better with a surprising data upgrade
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless