$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Software updates Apps

WhatsApp developing a way for users to send hi-res videos without attaching them as documents

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
WhatsApp developing a way for users to send hi-res videos without attaching them as documents
WhatsApp is developing an improvement to the options that users have when they send videos from the app. Unless they send a video through WhatsApp as a document, their clips will be automatically compressed on its way to recipients which negatively impacts its quality. At the beginning of this month, WABetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp is working on a way for Android users to customize the quality of their video uploads on WhatsApp and send hi-res video to others.

The options being developed for WhatsApp beta users include "Auto," "Best quality," and "Data saver." The "Auto" setting is the one recommended and continues using compression to send videos through a slower data network. "Best quality" will allow a WhatsApp user to share a higher resolution version of a video without having to send it as an attached document. Instead, with this setting, a high-res video can be sent through the app's gallery (perhaps taking a little bit longer to disseminate because it is a larger file size) without a huge loss in quality.

"Data Saver" will send a video without you worrying that you are about to run through your data cap. Of course, saving data while sending video means that the quality of the clip is going to be lower. And today, WABetaInfo found that in beta version 2.21.14.16, WhatsApp users get the ability to not only improve the quality of video that they are sending, but also improve the resolution of photos being uploaded.

The three options for still photos are the same as the three offered for video: Auto (Recommended), Best quality, and Data saver. WhatsApp reminds users that "Best quality photos are larger and can take longer to send." These options will be found in the "Media upload quality" section in "Storage and data" although this cannot be found yet on the current version of WhatsApp available from the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp users are hoping that this update will be arriving very soon.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

AirPods Max hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
AirPods Max hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
YouTube TV adds three new channels, but they cost $4.99 each
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube TV adds three new channels, but they cost $4.99 each
Samsung to bring back water cooling solutions to its smartphones in 2022 – report
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung to bring back water cooling solutions to its smartphones in 2022 – report
iPhone 13 camera: Everything we know about the iPhone 13-series camera so far
by Peter Kostadinov,  1
iPhone 13 camera: Everything we know about the iPhone 13-series camera so far
Samsung rolling out Android 11 update to the Galaxy A10s
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung rolling out Android 11 update to the Galaxy A10s
OnePlus 6/6T still far from getting Android 11, but the first beta is here
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
OnePlus 6/6T still far from getting Android 11, but the first beta is here
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless