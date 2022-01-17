Weird Google Keep bug only affects Samsung devices running Android 12

Google Keep is one of the top note-taking apps for Android and has collected over 1 billion installs since launching in 2013. But a bug is interfering with the ease of use that Google Keep is known for, especially when using bulleted and numbered lists. The first complaints about the app started to surface in November on the Community support page





According to Community member Tim O 8971 , "I have an auto-numbered list on my Android mobile (Samsung S21+) and when I try to add items or navigate through the list, it adds more numbers to the items above. I've done this with much longer lists, with no problems, but now it's happening on any new list I originate. See screen shot. Any ideas? On my PC, the synced note works fine. I can see the multiple numbers, but it works normally on the PC. Thank you."





So in other words, numbers in lists are repeated and with a bullet list, the cursor jumps around while typing. As if these strange activities weren't odd enough, this bug has only been seen on the Android version of the app and only on Samsung handsets running Android 12. Some phones where the Google Keep bug was spotted include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Note 20 (again, all running Android 12).







Google has admitted that the issue exists and says that the Keep team is investigating the problem. But that is the only update that Google has for us at this point and in fact, there is no way around this problem for now.