Weird Google Keep bug only affects Samsung devices running Android 12

Weird Google Keep bug only affects Samsung devices running Android 120
Google Keep is one of the top note-taking apps for Android and has collected over 1 billion installs since launching in 2013. But a bug is interfering with the ease of use that Google Keep is known for, especially when using bulleted and numbered lists. The first complaints about the app started to surface in November on the Community support page.
So in other words, numbers in lists are repeated and with a bullet list, the cursor jumps around while typing. As if these strange activities weren't odd enough, this bug has only been seen on the Android version of the app and only on Samsung handsets running Android 12. Some phones where the Google Keep bug was spotted include the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Note 20 (again, all running Android 12).