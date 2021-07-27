Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

How to watch the 2021 Olympics live schedule on your iPhone or Android

Daniel Petrov
By
0
The Tokyo 2021 Olympic games which were supposed to be the 2020 Olympics, are in full swing, and surprise medals are falling left and right. Unfortunately, the pandemic precautions mean no audience and a lack of crowd roar.

The lack of proper communication at the Olympics already caused some curious moments like Kiesenhofer, a 30-year-old Austrian mathematician part of no team, finishing so way ahead of everybody that the second place Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands thought she won the race and danced with the according joy. 

Stream the 2021 Olympics daily schedule live on your phone or tablet


  1. Download the Peacock app on your iPhone or Android.
  2. Sign up for the free ad-supported Peacock tier.
  3. Watch US track & field, gymnastics and basketball live from the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.
  4. Upgrade to the $4.99/month Premium tier if you want to stream all of the 2021 Olympics schedule live on your iPhone, iPad, or Android.

If you don't want to miss the festivities, but are constantly on the go, there is an easy way to watch the 2021 Olympics live on your iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy or other Androids.

NBC, the exclusive broadcaster of the 2021 Olympics, just happened to unveil its Peacock streaming service not long ago, and it is streaming the games, including many like the Simone Biles gymnastics competition for free right now, live.


In addition, any of the following subscriptions - fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTube TV - have the NBC roster and you can stream the 2021 Olympics live with free trials on each of those. Alternatively, you can sign up for the paid tiers, and just cancel after the Olympics are over.

2021 Olympics medal count, schedule, and highlights apps


Download the official Olympics app for iPhone or Android

Team US is currently competing with no less than 193 Olympians, out of a total of 621 athletes who are in Tokyo as women's soccer, men's and women's rugby and water polo, etc., backup teams. 

The official app of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (Jul 23-Aug 8, 2021) & Paralympics (Aug 24-Sep 5, 2021)m is your best bet to follow the 2021 Olympics medal count, daily schedule, news, livestreams and highlights, too.

