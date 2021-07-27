How to watch the 2021 Olympics live schedule on your iPhone or Android





The lack of proper communication at the Olympics already caused some curious moments like Kiesenhofer, a 30-year-old Austrian mathematician part of no team, finishing so way ahead of everybody that the second place Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands thought she won the race and danced with the according joy.

If you don't want to miss the festivities, but are constantly on the go, there is an easy way to watch the 2021 Olympics live on your iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy or other Androids.

NBC, the exclusive broadcaster of the 2021 Olympics, just happened to unveil its Peacock streaming service not long ago, and it is streaming the games, including many like the Simone Biles gymnastics competition for free right now, live.





Team US is currently competing with no less than 193 Olympians, out of a total of 621 athletes who are in Tokyo as women's soccer, men's and women's rugby and water polo, etc., backup teams.





The official app of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (Jul 23-Aug 8, 2021) & Paralympics (Aug 24-Sep 5, 2021)m is your best bet to follow the 2021 Olympics medal count, daily schedule, news, livestreams and highlights, too.

The Tokyo 2021 Olympic games which were supposed to be the 2020 Olympics, are in full swing, and surprise medals are falling left and right. Unfortunately, the pandemic precautions mean no audience and a lack of crowd roar.