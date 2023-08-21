Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Verizon Mobile Protect now offers $0 deductible to fix cracked screens, no cap on number of claims

Verizon
Verizon Mobile Protect now offers $0 deductible to fix cracked screens, no cap on number of claims
Verizon has made some changes to its Verizon Mobile Protect plan that provides those with new and used smartphones with device insurance and digital security. The nation's largest carrier says that smartphone owners reach for their device an estimated 352 times a day or once every two minutes and 43 seconds. That  data might explain why 88 phones are damaged every minute.

To make life easier for those who crack their phone screen, Verizon is now offering a $0 deductible on screen replacements for members of the Verizon Mobile Protect plan. Previously, members were responsible for a $29 deductible if they wanted their display changed. And that's just the beginning as Verizon has also lowered the deductible that members pay for damage replacement to $99 from the previous maximum of $249.

Verizon Mobile Protect subscribers can make an unlimited number of claims so if you have butterfingers, you don't have to worry about how many times you're "allowed" to damage your phone over a specific time period. Verizon notes that this even includes loss, theft, and liquid damage. Even with a phone rated IP68, manufacturers do not cover water damage with their warranties. And if your phone is broken, Verizon offers data recovery as part of the plan.

Verizon Mobile Protect charges $0 deductible for screen replacements - Verizon Mobile Protect now offers $0 deductible to fix cracked screens, no cap on number of claims
Verizon Mobile Protect charges $0 deductible for screen replacements

There are other benefits to being a subscriber such as same-day delivery and setup. Select phones can have fast battery replacement and around-the-clock access to tech support, digital security, and more. From August 21st (today!) to October 19th, eligible Verizon customers can sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect from the My Verizon app, their online account, or by visiting a Verizon store. Before enrolling, your device needs to be "fully functioning, free of defects, and not damaged (including cracked screens)."

According to Verizon, one out of every six customers will damage their phone, lose it, or have it stolen. That is why you might be able to enjoy some peace of mind by having your handset covered by this plan. Having one device join will cost you $17 per month. Or you can pay $60 per month to cover three registered lines.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless