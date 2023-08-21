Verizon Mobile Protect now offers $0 deductible to fix cracked screens, no cap on number of claims



Verizon has made some changes to its Verizon Mobile Protect plan that provides those with new and used smartphones with device insurance and digital security. The nation's largest carrier says that smartphone owners reach for their device an estimated 352 times a day or once every two minutes and 43 seconds. That data might explain why 88 phones are damaged every minute.





To make life easier for those who crack their phone screen, Verizon is now offering a $0 deductible on screen replacements for members of the Verizon Mobile Protect plan. Previously, members were responsible for a $29 deductible if they wanted their display changed. And that's just the beginning as Verizon has also lowered the deductible that members pay for damage replacement to $99 from the previous maximum of $249.





Verizon Mobile Protect subscribers can make an unlimited number of claims so if you have butterfingers, you don't have to worry about how many times you're "allowed" to damage your phone over a specific time period. Verizon notes that this even includes loss, theft, and liquid damage. Even with a phone rated IP68, manufacturers do not cover water damage with their warranties. And if your phone is broken, Verizon offers data recovery as part of the plan.









There are other benefits to being a subscriber such as same-day delivery and setup. Select phones can have fast battery replacement and around-the-clock access to tech support, digital security, and more. From August 21st (today!) to October 19th, eligible Verizon customers can sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect from the My Verizon app, their online account, or by visiting a Verizon store. Before enrolling, your device needs to be "fully functioning, free of defects, and not damaged (including cracked screens)."





According to Verizon, one out of every six customers will damage their phone, lose it, or have it stolen. That is why you might be able to enjoy some peace of mind by having your handset covered by this plan. Having one device join will cost you $17 per month. Or you can pay $60 per month to cover three registered lines.

