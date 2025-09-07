This might be some users' biggest issue with Google Maps

What's not to like about Google Maps? The app gives you spoken turn-by-turn directions to get you safely and quickly to your destination. Google has improved these directions by following Apple Maps, and like the latter, now uses traffic lights and stop signs as landmarks telling you where to make a turn. Previously, you might have heard that you need to make a left turn in a quarter of a mile. Now, Google Maps might tell you that you'll be making a left turn at the next stop sign or at the second traffic light.

Once you arrive at your destination, Google Maps can help you find a place to eat, sleep, find entertainment, get gas, and more. But there is one thing about Google Maps that has Reddit users up in arms, requesting a change . Right now, when you're searching for a restaurant or a specific store, say "UPS near me," there is a filter close to the top of the place sheet (I call it the result card), and one of the choices is "Open now."









That's a pretty self-explanatory description of what that button will do when tapped on. You'll see the results of your search for a nearby UPS location, but only those that are open at the moment. But suppose you are already driving on an active route and want to add an additional destination by tapping the "add stops" button, You'll see while driving, there is no way to filter the location by tapping the "Open now" button.





So let's say that you're driving somewhere and you realize that your caffeine tank is low. You remember the name of a coffee shop along the way to your destination, and while it might add a few minutes to your drive, you add the stop to your active route. You get to the place, and you notice that it looks dark. So you try the front door anyway, and it's locked. You look at the sign on the window and you realize that the store closed an hour ago, well before you typed the address in the app.

One Redditor had a good solution that Google should implement





The thing is, when a place sheet (aka result card) pops up on the display after a search is initiated, it will typically show the hours of operation, However, it is easy to miss, or you might not know exactly what the current time is. And yes, this situation really does take place in real life. Android Police's Sanuj Bhatia wrote about his experience on his trip to Vietnam . He would walk or drive to restaurants recommended by Google Maps that had great reviews. However, by the time he arrived at the locations, they were closed.

One solution came from a Reddit subscriber who closed his post with a good idea : "I understand it having an "Open now" toggle on the standard map search (makes sense, you might be looking for something immediately OR for later) but if I am on an active route and using the along-route search tool, I ALWAYS need these results to be "Open now" It is so useless when driving home after work and most of the "restaurant" results are CLOSED - what's the point of showing that result? I almost think that along-route search function should DEFAULT to "Open now"... since you are clearly navigating in real time..."





Unless Google follows the above suggestion, what you can do is check the "Open now" filter when typing in a location you need directions for. But once you're on an active route and type in a last-second location, it is best to check the hours of operation of the place you typed into the Google Maps search bar lest you add to your drive for nothing.

Recommended Stories



