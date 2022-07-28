US antitrust bill that would place restrictions on tech giants may not have enough votes to pass





The American Choice and Innovation Act antitrust bill may not have enough votes to pass and become legislation The American Choice and Innovation Act, a bill that was proposed with power to reign in tech giants may not have enough votes to pass, at least judging by what the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, reports Bloomberg . This bill is the one that aims to restrict tech giants from preferring their services over rivals'. Now it seems it may not become law just yet.





The American Choice and Innovation Act was introduced as a proposal last year. If it becomes legislation, it will place a lot of restrictions on big tech giants, aiming to prevent them from anti-competitive practices. Among those restrictions is the prevention of big tech giants from preferring their services over third-party ones. Companies that would be affected include Apple, Google, Meta, and Amazon.