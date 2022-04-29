Unfamiliar Apple AirTags should now be more noticeable when traveling with you
Apple’s item tracker, the AirTag, has been receiving heavy criticism since its debut in April 2021. One year after, we are still getting frequent reports, with the latest one stating that Apple has made stalking easier and cheaper with AirTags.
In response to the flurry of complaints and raised concefrns, the Cupertino-based tech giant continuously released software updates for the AirTag, to try its best at putting out the fire. Just a few days ago, a new firmware update was released (firmware version 1.0.301) but sadly with no information about its contents.
This change aims to make the AirTag even more noticeable in potential stalking and following scenarios. Back in February, Apple had already said that it would be introducing similar changes at a later date with one point reading “Tuning the unwanted tracking sound to more easily locate an unknown AirTag,” which seems to be what this latest update is about.
It seems Apple is still paying attention to its tracking device. Improvements regarding privacy are constantly coming in, which makes the AirTag one of the safest options when it comes to the rest of the market.
That being said, as things currently stand, it is becoming more and more obvious that there is a need for a more thorough regulation and rule policy around consumer tracking devices.
Well, Apple just posted a new support document that reveals the said update contained changes regarding the sound unknown AirTags make when traveling with you.
The AirTags that receive the new firmware should now be emitting more of the loudest tones to make itself easily found and noticed. Unfortunately, for now, the update is only being rolled out to 1% of users since last Tuesday. Later on, it will roll out to 10% starting May 3, 25% on May 9, and to everyone else after May 13. (via MacRumors)
