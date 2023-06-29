Ultra Mobile reclaims your phone bill freedom on America's largest 5G network!

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

If you’re looking for a no-frills phone plan on the nation’s largest 5G network, look no further than Ultra Mobile. Why pay more with Verizon or AT&T when you can have premium wireless coverage at a fraction of the cost? Every plan comes with unlimited nationwide talk & text and unlimited global text & talk to 80+ international destinations. That means no more depending on Wi-Fi to stay in touch with friends and family. Ultra is a great option for those in search of true value and flexibility, but are unwilling to sacrifice quality.

While Ultra is already affordable, we have an exclusive PhoneArena reader code that will knock Ultra Mobile’s 2GB plan to just $10/month when you purchase a 12-month plan – that’s $120 for an entire year of premium wireless (normally $168 for 12-months). Simply use code PHONEARENA at checkout to redeem the offer!

Ultra Mobile Plan Features


  • No contract or commitment
  • Free 5G coverage on the largest network
  • Unlimited Nationwide Talk and Text
  • Unlimited Global Text
  • Free Unlimited Talk to 80+ International Destinations
  • High Speed 5G • 4G LTE Data
  • Wi-Fi calling and texting
  • Free mobile hotspot
  • Easy account management via the Ultra Mobile App, online or offline
  • BYOD unlocked phone policy
  • Transfer your current phone number
  • Multilingual customer care

Ultra Mobile is Ultra-Affordable!


Ultra Mobile single-month plan prices range from just $15/month to $49/month depending on data allotments. For those looking to save more, we recommend their 3, 6, or 12-month plan options to unlock additional savings. You’ll find that the cost for a whole year of Ultra is comparable to just a couple of months with Verizon or AT&T.



Unparalleled International Plan Features


For those with loved ones overseas, Ultra Mobile offers free unlimited global texting with all plans so you can always stay in touch. Also part of every Ultra plan is free unlimited talk to 80+ international countries, including Mexico, India, and China. Ultra also offers unique features such as "Call Me Free" which allows people outside the US to call Ultra subscribers at no additional cost. For those considering traveling, Ultra makes adding international roaming to any plan easy. Mix and match different add-ons to truly make the plan your own!

The nutshell of phone bill freedom


Long story short, signing up with a prepaid carrier is a smart way to reduce your monthly phone bill, and Ultra Mobile is an excellent option for those ready to start saving money. All plans come with the essentials and then some, but Ultra also allows you to customize your plan to suit your lifestyle. Whether it be more data, long-distance credits, or international roaming, with Ultra you’re only paying for what you need. If you’re ready to make the switch, you can get a whole year of Ultra’s 2 GB plan for just $120 with code PHONEARENA!

