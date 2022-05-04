Best Galaxy S22 Vodafone deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 phones are easily the most sought-after Android flagships out there. But with their premium status comes a premium price.
Thankfully, a lot of retailers and carriers often run deals and offers — and Vodafone UK phone deals are a common occurrence. Sometimes, you get a straight discount, sometimes you get a few bonus items in a bundle, which increase the overall value of the offer.
Even when there are no deals currently live, Vodafone plans have two permanent perks, which are attached to the service,
Battery Refresh: if your Galaxy needs a battery replacement within three years from when you first bought it, Vodafone will cover that. It’s handled through a Battery Refresh tool within the My Vodafone app.
Total Care Warranty: a two-year warranty, which covers for any manufacturing defects and repairs.
Thankfully, a lot of retailers and carriers often run deals and offers — and Vodafone UK phone deals are a common occurrence. Sometimes, you get a straight discount, sometimes you get a few bonus items in a bundle, which increase the overall value of the offer.
All that said, let’s see what deals Vodafone UK has for the Galaxy S22 series!
Vodafone benefits when buying a Galaxy S22
Even when there are no deals currently live, Vodafone plans have two permanent perks, which are attached to the service,
Battery Refresh: if your Galaxy needs a battery replacement within three years from when you first bought it, Vodafone will cover that. It’s handled through a Battery Refresh tool within the My Vodafone app.
Total Care Warranty: a two-year warranty, which covers for any manufacturing defects and repairs.
Vodafone Galaxy S22 Ultra deals
- Galaxy S22 Ultra with 6 months of Disney+. While no direct discount for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is available right now, you do get 6 months of Disney+ with your purchase. That's £48 in savings over the next 6 months, which admittedly isn't amazing, but it's a welcome bonus if you are already on Disney+.
Vodafone Galaxy S22+ deals
- Galaxy S22+ with 6 months of Disney+. Same as the Ultra variant, the Galaxy S22 Plus doesn’t currently have a running deal, but comes with the half-year Disney+ for free. That’s a £48 value that you can put towards a different streaming service during that period, see which one you would like to stay on.
Vodafone Galaxy S22 deals
- Galaxy S22 save £96 on service plan, 6 months of Disney+. Samsung’s most accessible Galaxy S22 gets a price slash of you get it on a Phone Plan from Vodafone. That is in the form of monthly bill discounts — if you sign on for a 24-month Airtime plan with 25 GB of data, you get it for a special monthly fee of £17. That's £4 less than its usual price of £21, so you save a total of £96 over the course of your two-year contract.
Things that are NOT allowed: