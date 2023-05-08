Ugreen PowerRoam battery pack will let you bring power wherever you go!

Advertorial by Ugreen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





Just in time for hiking and camping season, Ugreen is announcing an exciting new product that will solve all your charging and electricity problems — wherever you go. The new Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 and PowerRoam 600 are potent battery packs that can power a multitude of devices safely, consistently, and smartly. Developed in partnership with electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, the PowerRoam offers all the inputs and outputs you'd need when on the road or even when at home.













The Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 is capable of outputting up to 1200 W of power through each of its AC outlets, so you can power lights or simple electronics wherever you wish to set up. But that's not even its limit — if you need more power, activate U-Turbo mode and get 2500 W of power through one AC outlet, should you need it for a more heavy-duty device.





With multiple ports and outlets the PowerRoam 1200 can power up to 13 devices at once. Here are your options:





6 AC Outlets

2 USB-C ports

2 USB-A ports

3 DC Outlets





The Ugreen Battery Management System (BMS) ensures that the LiFePO4 batteries inside the PowerRoam are safe from overheating, over-voltage, and over-current. In fact, since the intelligent system constantly monitors battery health and performance, the PowerRoam cells can provide a healthy output for 3,000 cycles or a lifespan of about 10 years. To ensure the longevity of the unit, its outside shell is made of heavy-duty polycarbonate ABS ensuring a rugged construction that can survive multiple outdoors activities.





But that is not all — thanks to the PowerZip system, it can also double as a makeshift UPS at home. With the Ugreen PowerRoam between your power outlet and your PC (for example), the unit will instantly begin operating in the instance of a power outage, with less than 20 ms switchover time.









Serious campers will be happy to know that the PowerRoam units are solar panel adaptable and can charge in 4 hours when connected to two 200 W panels. A solar panel adapter cable is included in the package for your convenience. Alternatively, you also have the option of vehicular charging (cable for the cigarette lighter port is included), capable of topping up in about 6 hours.





To round it off, there's a proprietary app, which allows you to pair the PowerRoam with your smartphone. In it, you will be able to monitor energy consumption, charging status, diagnostics and control customization.





The PowerRoam 1200 is launching for a special price on Ugreen.com — $150 off right now, plus a special 5% off for PhoneArena readers! Use code 05UG1200 at checkout to get it for $799 (MSRP is $999). and you can , but you can also find it on Amazon. The lower-power PowerRoam 600 can be yours for $100 off — $549 , down from $649 (promo code will be available on purchase page).





Shop PowerRoam 1200

(use code 05UG1200)

Shop PowerRoam 600