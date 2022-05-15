Twitter tests "Liked by Author" label for tweeted responses

Elon Musk might have put his acquisition of Twitter on hold temporarily , but that hasn't stopped the social media platform from continuing to make changes to spruce up the app. TechCrunch discovered a new label on the Android Twitter app that surfaces when the author of a tweet "likes" a response to his message. TechCrunch says that it was told by Twitter that the company is testing different labels.





Once the author of a tweet "likes" a reply sent in response to that tweet, the reply receives a badge that shows a heart followed by the words "the Author." It indicates that the person responsible for the original tweet liked the reply. The badge can be viewed by the person who posted the response and others viewing the original message and the replies. It isn't clear whether this will be a global response but so far there have been reports that the "Liked by Author" label has been seen in multiple countries.





The label is similar to the "Liked by Creator" badge that shows up on TikTok when a subscriber who created a video on the app likes a comment that someone posted about it. The new label would allow Twitter subscribers to brag when their tweet has been "liked" by a celebrity. And if there is one thing that Twitter is full of, it is celebrity users.





The company has been playing musical chairs with employees in the wake of Musk's $44 billion bid for the social media site. And now Musk is concerned that he is overpaying for Twitter; with the number of users possibly lower than what the company has previously acknowledged, even the richest man in the world needs to make sure that he isn't overpaying for his purchase.

